Jaguars News (3/13): Calvin Ridley expected to re-sign at 4:01 p.m

2024 NFL free agency: Jaguars signings tracker (Big Cat Country)

While the 2024 NFL free agency signing period officially kicks off at 4:00 p.m. EST on Wednesday, March 13th, the Jacksonville Jaguars have been busy reshaping their roster before making any new additions. Be sure to bookmark this page for any Jaguars free agent additions, rumored interest, and more. This page will be continually updated leading up to the April 18th week of the NFL Draft.

Jaguars power rankings: Josh Allen’s best plays of the 2023 season (Big Cat Country)

However, in deep Colts territory, Allen came off the edge and strip-sacked Minshew to give the Jaguars the ball in the red zone. This defensive play shows the game wrecker that Allen is and set the tone for the defense for the remainder of the game.

Report: Jaguars Re-Sign Veteran RB D’Ernest Johnson (Jaguar Report)

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the deal, noting it was a one-year contract. Johnson joined the Jaguars on a one-year deal last offseason.

Patriots or Jaguars? What is Going On With Calvin Ridley? (Jaguar Report)

According to a source familiar with the situation, the market for Ridley hasn’t been quite as robust as people predicted. The source says there are two factors at play: the deep receiver class in the 2024 NFL Draft and Ridley’s age.

Calvin Ridley reportedly ‘prefers to return’ to Jaguars over other offers (Jags Wire)

The Jacksonville Jaguars are still working to bring back Calvin Ridley and it sounds like they have a leg up on the competition because the 29-year-old wide receiver isn’t in a hurry to leave Duval.

Jaguars tender OL Cole Van Lanen as exclusive-rights free agent (Jags Wire)

The Jacksonville Jaguars are retaining offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen, according to a source. Van Lanen, 25, was acquired by the Jaguars in exchange for a seventh-round pick in a trade with the Green Bay Packers just before the start of the 2022 season. He’s been active for 25 games with Jacksonville, but has played just 71 offensive snaps with the team.

Jaguars OL coach works out Jackson Powers-Johnson, Taliese Fuaga (Jags Wire)

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive line coach Phil Rauscher took a trip to the Pacific Northwest this week to take a closer look at two intriguing 2024 NFL draft prospects.

Here’s how long ex-Jaguars employee Amit Patel will go to prison for scamming $22 million (Times-Union)

The former Jacksonville Jaguars finance manager who embezzled $22 million he spent on gambling and posh living must spend six and a half years in federal prison, a federal judge ruled Tuesday.

City plans to share timeline for proposed Jaguars stadium renovations by May (News 4 Jax)

Mike Weinstein, the city’s chief negotiator, spoke to the city council on Tuesday night about the ongoing negotiations and where the project stands.

