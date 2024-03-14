2024 NFL Draft Player Profile: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

The 2024 NFL Draft is incredibly deep at a few key positions of need for the Jacksonville Jaguars, but perhaps none deeper than cornerback.
This is great news considering the state of the Jags’ corner room at the moment.
After releasing Darious Williams for cap (and scheme) purposes last week, Jacksonville’s top players at the position now consists of Tyson Campbell, Montaric Brown, and newly signed NFL journeyman, Ronald Darby.
All signs point to an early selection of cornerback with hopes that they can land a potential plug-and-play starter ahead of the 2024 season.
Names like Terrion Arnold and Quinyon Mitchell have been popular choices for the Jags in recent mock drafts, as the two have dominated the discussion around the position for the better part of the offseason. However, another name that should be on everyone’s radar is Kool-Aid McKinstry.
Not only does he have an elite football name, but McKinstry might also be the best pure man-to-man corner in the 2024 NFL Draft, which bodes well when projecting to Jags DC Ryan Nielsen’s scheme tendancies.
Kool-Aid McKinstry is one of the best DBs to come out of Alabama pic.twitter.com/ge05ASIyy6— PFF College (@PFF_College) March 11, 2024
With that in mind, let’s do a deep dive into McKinstry’s game to get a grasp of what he could add to the Jacksonville defense if he were the selection at 17th overall.
Measurables
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 199
Career Statistics
INT: 2
Pass Deflections: 23
Sacks: 2
Tackles for Loss: 5
Strengths
- Strong press-man corner
- Versatility to play boundary or nickel (although probably better suited outside)
- Instinctual player with extremely disciplined eyes
- Quick feet to pair with fluid hips
- Aggressive when finishing through the ball
- Excels at reading the quarterbacks eyes and reacting accordingly
- Active in the run game
- Several examples on tape of him undercutting in-breaking routes when possessing outside leverage
#Alabama DB Kool-Aid McKinstry is the type of player that grows on you the more you watch him.— Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) March 10, 2024
✅Excellent press technique,
✅Sinks under deep routes on the backside of coverage.
Nothing flashy, just sticky and physical in man coverage. Plays like a savvy NFL veteran. pic.twitter.com/hnZhGaMNb4
Weaknesses
- Had just two interceptions in his career and they were against Mercer and Austin Peay
- Questions about his long speed remain after an injury sidelined him for the combine
- Gets a little grabby at times
- Timing when making a play on the ball is inconsistent
- Can lose a step early in routes when matched up with twitchy receivers
- Doesn’t have a ton of suddenness when changing direction
- Can get caught flat footed when reacting to in-breaking routes while in off coverage
Projection and Fit
Kool-Aid McKinstry has a similar style and build to cornerback A.J. Terrell, who just so happens to be the CB1 for the Atlanta Falcons, a team that employed Ryan Nielsen as their defensive coordinator for the last two seasons.
Both McKinstry and Terrell possess long arms that make them pesky in press coverage, but their lack of elite athleticism can show up when playing off. However, they do a good job of masking their athletic limitations with superior on-field intelligence, and discipline.
Tough to shake Kool-Aid pic.twitter.com/L1DK5bVgPY— Ian Valentino (@NFLDraftStudy) October 21, 2023
All of these qualities lend themselves to McKinstry being a terrific fit for this Jacksonville secondary.
Conclusion
Terrion Arnold and Quinyon Mitchell are both excellent options that will absolutely be in play for Jacksonville if they’re still on the board come the 17th pick, but something tells me the team would be just as comfortable taking Kool-Aid McKinstry at that slot if they weren’t. He’s a great fit, a great player, and a great name that would make this Jacksonville a little bit sweeter.
Grade: 7.8 (Potential starter)
