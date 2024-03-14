2024 NFL Draft Player Profile: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

The 2024 NFL Draft is incredibly deep at a few key positions of need for the Jacksonville Jaguars, but perhaps none deeper than cornerback.

This is great news considering the state of the Jags’ corner room at the moment.

After releasing Darious Williams for cap (and scheme) purposes last week, Jacksonville’s top players at the position now consists of Tyson Campbell, Montaric Brown, and newly signed NFL journeyman, Ronald Darby.

All signs point to an early selection of cornerback with hopes that they can land a potential plug-and-play starter ahead of the 2024 season.

Names like Terrion Arnold and Quinyon Mitchell have been popular choices for the Jags in recent mock drafts, as the two have dominated the discussion around the position for the better part of the offseason. However, another name that should be on everyone’s radar is Kool-Aid McKinstry.

Not only does he have an elite football name, but McKinstry might also be the best pure man-to-man corner in the 2024 NFL Draft, which bodes well when projecting to Jags DC Ryan Nielsen’s scheme tendancies.

Kool-Aid McKinstry is one of the best DBs to come out of Alabama pic.twitter.com/ge05ASIyy6 — PFF College (@PFF_College) March 11, 2024

With that in mind, let’s do a deep dive into McKinstry’s game to get a grasp of what he could add to the Jacksonville defense if he were the selection at 17th overall.

Measurables

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 199

Career Statistics

INT: 2

Pass Deflections: 23

Sacks: 2

Tackles for Loss: 5

Strengths

Strong press-man corner

Versatility to play boundary or nickel (although probably better suited outside)

Instinctual player with extremely disciplined eyes

Quick feet to pair with fluid hips

Aggressive when finishing through the ball

Excels at reading the quarterbacks eyes and reacting accordingly

Active in the run game

Several examples on tape of him undercutting in-breaking routes when possessing outside leverage

#Alabama DB Kool-Aid McKinstry is the type of player that grows on you the more you watch him.



✅Excellent press technique,

✅Sinks under deep routes on the backside of coverage.



Nothing flashy, just sticky and physical in man coverage. Plays like a savvy NFL veteran. pic.twitter.com/hnZhGaMNb4 — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) March 10, 2024

Weaknesses

Had just two interceptions in his career and they were against Mercer and Austin Peay

Questions about his long speed remain after an injury sidelined him for the combine

Gets a little grabby at times

Timing when making a play on the ball is inconsistent

Can lose a step early in routes when matched up with twitchy receivers

Doesn’t have a ton of suddenness when changing direction

Can get caught flat footed when reacting to in-breaking routes while in off coverage

Projection and Fit

Kool-Aid McKinstry has a similar style and build to cornerback A.J. Terrell, who just so happens to be the CB1 for the Atlanta Falcons, a team that employed Ryan Nielsen as their defensive coordinator for the last two seasons.

Both McKinstry and Terrell possess long arms that make them pesky in press coverage, but their lack of elite athleticism can show up when playing off. However, they do a good job of masking their athletic limitations with superior on-field intelligence, and discipline.

Tough to shake Kool-Aid pic.twitter.com/L1DK5bVgPY — Ian Valentino (@NFLDraftStudy) October 21, 2023

All of these qualities lend themselves to McKinstry being a terrific fit for this Jacksonville secondary.

Conclusion

Terrion Arnold and Quinyon Mitchell are both excellent options that will absolutely be in play for Jacksonville if they’re still on the board come the 17th pick, but something tells me the team would be just as comfortable taking Kool-Aid McKinstry at that slot if they weren’t. He’s a great fit, a great player, and a great name that would make this Jacksonville a little bit sweeter.

Grade: 7.8 (Potential starter)

Big Cat Country NFL Draft Grading Scale

9.5 to 10 – Top-10 lock. Rare attributes both physically and mentally. Clearly the most talented player on the field in college. Game-changing/wrecking projection at the next level. Potential be top-10 at their position right away.

8.5 to 9.4 – Unquestioned first-round prospect. Elite physical and mental profile. Performed consistently at a high level, no matter the competition in college. Expectations to be an immediate impact player.

7.5 to 8.4 – Mixed opinions on first-round projection. Above average physical profile. Considered a great player at respective school but not a household name. Performs admirably against top competition. Potential to be an immediate starter at the next level. 1-2 round pick.

6.5 to 7.4 – Day 2 prospect. Good athlete but can’t match up with the league’s best. Productive collegiate career. Expectation to perform in a rotational role as a rookie. Potential to become a starter over time.

5.5 to 6.4 – Fringe late Day 2/early Day 3 prospect. Admirable athletic profile. More potential than finished product. Lacking necessary measurables at their position but have found ways to win without them. Rotational piece with a role on special teams as well.

4.5 to 5.4– Day 3 prospect. Either a low ceiling athletically or undersized for their position. Potential for red flag of some sort (exp. Injuries, lack of college production, off-field issues etc.). Still provides an element of intrigue when projecting to the next level. Predominately a special teams player.

3.5 to 4.4 – Bottom half of Day 3 prospect. Underwhelming collegiate career (or small school product). Has a singular trait that’s worth a late round swing of the bat. Chance to compete for a roster spot in training camp. Uphill battle to make final 53.

2 to 3.4 - Priority free agent signee. Traits worth exploring. Camp body.

1 to 1.9 – Clearly not of NFL quality. Lacks the necessary athletic, mental, and skill levels to make any contributions in the league.