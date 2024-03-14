Jaguars News (3/14): Ridley joins Titans - receiver at 17th overall?

Good morning!

Here is today’s roundup of the latest news, rumors, and analysis on your Jacksonville Jaguars.

Calvin Ridley signs with Titans over Jaguars after hitting free agency (Big Cat Country)

What’s maddening is that the Jaguars could have avoided Ridley reaching free agency by placing the franchise tag on him. That would’ve stopped other teams from negotiating with him, and Jacksonville could’ve either worked out a long-term deal or let him play on the $20.7 million tag.

2024 NFL free agency: Jaguars signings tracker (Big Cat Country)

While the 2024 NFL free agency signing period officially kicks off at 4:00 p.m. EST on Wednesday, March 13th, the Jacksonville Jaguars have been busy reshaping their roster before making any new additions. Be sure to bookmark this page for any Jaguars free agent additions, rumored interest, and more. This page will be continually updated leading up to the April 18th week of the NFL Draft.

3 Observations on Jaguars Losing Calvin Ridley to the Titans (Jaguar Report)

When the Gabe Davis signing happened, there were a number of reactions. Some assumed it was to replace Ridley, while others theorized the Jaguars wanted to pair Davis with Ridley and Christian Kirk. According to sources close to the situation, the latter is what the Jaguars were hoping for. They knew there was a chance they would lose Ridley, but the ideal scenario for them was to have Davis play X, Kirk play in the slot, and have Ridley play on the other side of Davis with more freedom to move around the formation than he had in 2023.

Former Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley: ‘Chess Not Checkers’ (Jaguar Report)

“Chess not checkers love all Ridley,” the former Jaguars receiver posted on X.

Gene Frenette: Hard to blame Jaguars’ WR Ridley for taking the money, even from hated Titans (Times-Union)

You might think blame for this transaction falls on Jaguars GM and favorite punching bag Trent Baalke. Truthfully, it lies with good, old-fashioned capitalism.

NFL free-agency takeaways: Calvin Ridley throws a curve, Chargers make big decisions (The Athletic)

Sando: Reports suggesting Ridley was weighing multiple offers and expected to sign for an expensive number appeared designed to leverage Jacksonville into offering more. Did Ridley really have a market elsewhere? He did. My initial read would be that the Jaguars weren’t willing to go as high as the Titans.

Calvin Ridley, new-look Titans offense should give Will Levis chance to shine (Fox Sports)

Tennessee isn’t finished building out its new-look offense under new coach Brian Callahan. The Titans still need a left tackle, which becomes a must with the No. 7 pick in the wake of the Ridley addition. They still need more offensive-line depth beyond that for position coach Bill Callahan to work with. They probably still need to draft a receiver this year, one they can develop. But they’ve created a unit that a capable quarterback should be able to run with.

Jaguars Sign Three Players to the Roster Ahead of 2024 New League Year (Jaguars.com)

The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed OL Mitch Morse and re-signed RB D’Ernest Johnson and LB Caleb Johnson, the team announced today.

Jaguars Agree to Terms With Four Players as 2024 New League Year Begins (Jaguars.com)

The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with four players, the team announced today. [Ronald Darby, Gabe Davis, Devin Duvernay, Darnell Savage]

Ten Jaguars Players Become Unrestricted Free Agents (Jaguars.com)

The players becoming unrestricted free agents started a combined 28 games for the Jaguars this past season.

Mitch Morse Signs with Jaguars in 2024 Free Agency, Citing a “Slew of Reasons” for Decision (Jaguars.com)

“I think this league is a quarterback driven league – and to win this league, you have to have a quarterback with the tangibles and the intangibles,” Morse said during a videoconference with Jacksonville media. “I think Trevor kind of embodies both of those things.”

Jaguars C Mitch Morse details arrival, excitement to work with Pederson, Trevor Lawrence (Times-Union)

“I’ve always had a sense of trying to get back to him ever since he became a head coach. I thought it would be a fun deal,” Morse said when asked about why he chose Jacksonville, adding that the team’s culture was also a part of why he wanted to join.

Misdemeanor domestic battery charge dropped against Jaguars WR Zay Jones (Times-Union)

“After reviewing the evidence in the above-styled case, the undersigned Assistant State Attorney declines to prosecute this defendant for these charges,” a portion of the dismissal read.

Contract fragments, salary cap hits for 6 new Jaguars (Jags Wire)

While those contracts aren’t official until pen goes to paper, the details of the deals have already been revealed. Here’s the numbers to know for all six of the new additions.

Former Jaguars S Rayshawn Jenkins signing with Seahawks (Times-Union)

The Jaguars are ineligible to receive a compensatory draft pick for the loss of Jenkins, as he was a player who was released and didn’t leave on an expired contract.

Colts agree to terms with QB Joe Flacco on one-year contract for $8.7M (NFL.com)

Commanders signing LB Bobby Wagner to one-year deal (NFL.com)

Raiders release quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo after one season (NFL.com)

Three men face firearms charges after Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade shooting, authorities say (NFL.com)

Chargers release WR Mike Williams after seven seasons (NFL.com)

Jets acquiring RT Morgan Moses from Ravens in trade (NFL.com)

Niners WR Deebo Samuel switching jersey to No. 1 in 2024 (NFL.com)

Raiders to release WR Hunter Renfrow (NFL.com)

The NFL Keeps Telling Us Running Backs Aren’t Valuable. We Keep Loving Them Anyway. (The Ringer)

Free agency Four Verts: Kirk Cousins is Falcons’ floor-raiser, while Rams will knock you the hell off the ball (Yahoo Sports)

Who are the best available NFL free agents? Arik Armstead, Tyron Smith lead list (The Athletic)

NFL free agency 2024: List of available players by position (ESPN)