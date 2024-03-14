Replacing Ridley: The Jaguars’ options at wide receiver

Calvin Ridley’s decision to sign a four year, $92m deal with division rivals the Tennessee Titans sent shockwaves through Jacksonville on Wednesday. And yet, despite general manager Trent Baalke fumbling the ball in a big spot, the Jaguars have plenty of options if they wish to bolster the wide receiver position before training camp arrives. We take a look at the various routes to add a playmaker, and offer some names that could potentially be wearing the teal and black in 2024:

Free Agency

After a few seasons of seemingly restrained behavior in the NFL’s yearly version of a free-for-all, 2024 saw free agency return with a bang. The Jacksonville Jaguars were one of the biggest instigators on day one of the ‘legal tampering period’, bringing in five new faces in Mitch Morse, Gabe Davis, Darnell Savage, Ronald Darby and Devin Duvernay. They look set to double down on that aggressive outlay, reportedly finalizing a big deal for former San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead. Keeping Calvin Ridley was certainly the plan regardless of the move for Davis, and it obviously didn’t play out that way - but there’s still plenty of receivers available on the open market…

After adding a deep field threat in Gabe Davis, perhaps the team would be more intrigued in a big bodied possession receiver that could offer Trevor Lawrence a legitimate redzone target? There are a couple of names that fit this category; Mike Williams would probably represent the biggest splash if Baalke struck a deal, after being released by the Los Angeles Chargers on Wednesday in a desperate cost-cutting exercise. The 29 year old is coming off a torn achilles and represents a bit of risk, but there’s no denying his ability as a pass catcher who can dominate outside the numbers. Alternatively, if you want a bit more durability and even versatility, how about Tyler Boyd? A receiver who can play the slot or on the perimeter, his career with the Cincinnati Bengals came to an end after eight years in the Queen’s City. His production dwindled in recent years in a crowded receiver room - but with the Pittsburgh Steelers interested, the front office will have to act fast.

If speed is preferred to size, then there’s no shortage of options still out there for the Jags. Marquise Brown has the rare ability to take the top off a defense, and is looking for a new home after a short stint with the Arizona Cardinals. Curtis Samuel brings a dynamic skillset that makes him a threat anywhere on offense, and even KJ Osborn has shown flashes with the Minnesota Vikings. None of the names above resonate quite as loudly as Calvin Ridley’s did, but could minimize any drop off in production in the passing game.

Trade

Trent Baalke needs to call Cincy & not hang up until Tee Higgins is a Jacksonville Jaguar. pic.twitter.com/kLthIp4rk7 — DeMoe (@DeMoeRoberson) March 14, 2024

We’ve already seen a flurry of receivers on the move via trade since Tuesday; Jerry Jeudy, Diontae Johnson and Rondale Moore just three examples of talented playmakers heading to pastures new. There are a number of other names that have either been franchise-tagged or are in line for being paid, and perhaps their current employers are reluctant to do so - leading to plenty of trade rumors floating around the league. The most sensational of them all is undoubtedly Justin Jefferson, who reportedly turned down $30m a season from the Vikings last year. It would be remarkable to imagine Baalke pulling off a blockbuster deal to bring one of the best pass catchers in the league to Duval County, and Jefferson’s deal would dwarf the one Ridley signed in Tennessee. But just imagine…

Okay, back down to earth; what about Tee Higgins? The Bengals wideout is far from happy about being tagged and reportedly wants out of Cincy. Again, his numbers would probably surpass those of Ridley’s, and with Jacksonville bolstering the roster elsewhere it would seem far-fetched that they would be a potential landing spot for Higgins’ talents. But it’s certainly more realistic than a move for Jefferson - not to mention it would pair Higgins back up with Trevor Lawrence, former teammates with the Clemson Tigers.

Maybe the best trade option of all could be Brandon Aiyuk; the 49ers already have a lot of money invested in Deebo Samuel, and would probably feel comfortable in Kyle Shanahan finding alternatives to fill his role in their offense should he depart. Potentially coming in a tier below Jefferson and Higgins money–wise, his multi-faceted game would add an extra dynamic to the Jags offense. One to watch.

Draft

Brian Thomas Jr. is a WR prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.97 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 10 out of 3063 WR from 1987 to 2024.



Splits projectedhttps://t.co/Cjd5cWtgkw pic.twitter.com/xoZJDjmOEU — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 2, 2024

Sitting pretty at #17 in a receiver-heavy draft class, perhaps the Jaguars eschew a big money signing or trade to pick up a comparative bargain at the end of April? Sure, Marvin Harrison Jr. might be out of reach when it comes to their draft range, but with some modest board manipulation the team should be able to position themselves for one of the premiere talents available…

Should the rush for quarterbacks and offensive linemen push some of the big names down the board, then there’s a world (or maybe I’m dreaming) where LSU’s Malik Nabers or Washington’s Rome Odunze falls outside the top ten. Would Baalke be tempted to move up to go snag the team’s WR1 of the future? He has traded up once before as Jaguars GM, moving up from 33 to 27 to go and get linebacker Devin Lloyd in 2022. Whilst the Jaguars’ roster isn’t talent devoid, it could certainly use an injection at multiple spots on draft weekend so giving picks away to move up seems unlikely - but crazier things have happened.

In this writer’s humble opinion, standing pat at 17 might see one of the draft’s best receivers fall right into their laps. LSU’s Brian Thomas has been earning rave reviews as a dynamic, athletic receiver who has elite size that belies his movement skills - running an incredible 4.33 second 40 yard dash at 6’3” and 209lbs. Sure, he was in Nabers’ shade throughout his college career, but the best feels yet to come from the combine warrior. Other names potentially available at that juncture include Troy Franklin from Oregon, Ladd McConkey from Georgia, and Xavier Worthy of Texas.

Of course, should the Jaguars target a pass rusher or offensive linemen in the first round, there’s likely to be plenty of talent falling into day two of this year’s NFL Draft. Keep an eye out for Xavier Legette from South Carolina, Tez Walker from North Carolina and Ricky Pearsall of Florida, who could all slip down the board and into Jacksonville’s open arms.

It might not feel like it, but there’s life after Calvin Ridley. Baalke has work to do to regain the fanbase’s trust - but which route will he go down to do it?