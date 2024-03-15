 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tweets of the week: Player reactions to Jaguars signings and more

A roundup of Jaguars highlights, hype, and more from Twitter this week

By Caitlin Connor
Indianapolis Colts v Jacksonville Jaguars Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images

Happy Friday, Big Cat Country! Let’s look at some of this week’s Jacksonville Jaguars highlights, hype, and more from Twitter.

The team hosted an open house for the newest Jaguars:

Daniel Thomas’s reactions to getting re-signed:

Caleb Johnson’s response to being re-signed:

Trevor Lawrence made an appearance at Clemson:

Our QB1 and Vince Carter at the API pro-am:

Trevor’s custom putter:

Evan Engram led the league with the highest catch percentage during the 2023 regular season:

Engram’s reaction:

Christian Kirk on the offseason:

Smoot working out during the offseason:

A few Jaguars made the NFL’s list of non-QB dimes from the 2023 season:

Kay Adams on why Jacksonville and Gabe Davis are a good fit:

Darnell Savage:

Sexy Trevor is back:

Micah Ross gave his opinion on the Jaguars’ 30th-season uniforms and logo:

Jamal Agnew shared that he enjoyed his time in Duval County:

Trevor’s message to Agnew:

Andre Cisco is going to miss Rayshawn Jenkins:

Mitch Morse seems excited to be playing with Gabe Davis in Jacksonville and his response to being signed:

Travis Etienne, Jamal Agnew, and Christian Kirk’s responses to Calvin Ridley signing with the Titans:

Andre Cisco:

