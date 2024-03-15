Tweets of the week: Player reactions to Jaguars signings and more

Happy Friday, Big Cat Country! Let’s look at some of this week’s Jacksonville Jaguars highlights, hype, and more from Twitter.
The team hosted an open house for the newest Jaguars:
Open house!#DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/t0MGjWiM1I— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) March 14, 2024
Daniel Thomas’s reactions to getting re-signed:
God is good, I appreciate you ma ❤️ https://t.co/4UdBj1SXKj— daniel thomas (@gamechanger021) March 8, 2024
March 8, 2024
Caleb Johnson’s response to being re-signed:
Blessed! https://t.co/bAwIZekhQf— Caleb Johnson (@caleb2raw) March 13, 2024
Trevor Lawrence made an appearance at Clemson:
Welcome home, @Trevorlawrencee pic.twitter.com/1xCxVWF2zJ— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) March 9, 2024
Our QB1 and Vince Carter at the API pro-am:
Athletes who can do both ️♂️— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 8, 2024
@TrevorLawrencee and @MrVinceCarter15 tested their golf game amongst the best @APInv. pic.twitter.com/vrwLqUZXcN
Trevor’s custom putter:
Taking a look at No. 16's custom putter @Trevorlawrencee | @APInv— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 9, 2024
Evan Engram led the league with the highest catch percentage during the 2023 regular season:
Among players with at least 100 targets, no one in the NFL was as sure-handed as Evan Engram! (via Next Gen Stats) pic.twitter.com/1KffxXgQVy— Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) March 9, 2024
Engram’s reaction:
March 10, 2024
Christian Kirk on the offseason:
Happens every off-season.. keep— Christian Kirk (@ckirk) March 14, 2024
Smoot working out during the offseason:
Free Agent DE Dawuane Smoot (@Bigsmoot_94).— Rise & Grind Training (@RiseandGrindOP) March 9, 2024
Like Clockwork, Smoot is in the lab prefecting his craft.
I - As Free Agency Season is in full swing, Smoot works to stay ahead by making sure his mind and body is always ready for the next challenge.
I - From being a late 3rd Round… pic.twitter.com/uOgoDyNdPv
A few Jaguars made the NFL’s list of non-QB dimes from the 2023 season:
All the Non-QB dimes from this past season. Who did it best? pic.twitter.com/BaXN3zJWwh— NFL (@NFL) March 10, 2024
Kay Adams on why Jacksonville and Gabe Davis are a good fit:
.@heykayadams called it earlier... Gabe Davis in Jacksonville is a perfect fit for the former Bill @Jaguars https://t.co/QolBlNY3xE pic.twitter.com/dIwidSsQpm— Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) March 11, 2024
Darnell Savage:
March 11, 2024
Sexy Trevor is back:
Sexy Trevor meets his new competitionhttps://t.co/JguSpKiAvf pic.twitter.com/7ilSxfucJG— Dave Rappoccio (@DrawPlayDave) March 11, 2024
Micah Ross gave his opinion on the Jaguars’ 30th-season uniforms and logo:
The original everything. Especially uniforms. https://t.co/871puk2n5g— Micah Ross (@micahross) March 11, 2024
Jamal Agnew shared that he enjoyed his time in Duval County:
All love for the real ones! Enjoyed my time in Duval https://t.co/W1CYGqyNJ9— Mal (@jamalagnew) March 12, 2024
Trevor’s message to Agnew:
@jamalagnew real one!! Love you brother. Keep being great— Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) March 12, 2024
Andre Cisco is going to miss Rayshawn Jenkins:
Ima miss you 2.. https://t.co/Vjzy5LAm11— Dre Cisco (@andrecisco7) March 14, 2024
Mitch Morse seems excited to be playing with Gabe Davis in Jacksonville and his response to being signed:
I still can’t believe it! Hell yes @gabedavis13_ https://t.co/YT16h7bOPF— Mitch Morse (@mithenmor60) March 12, 2024
Excited to get to work! @Jaguars https://t.co/bwbTrX8Mln— Mitch Morse (@mithenmor60) March 13, 2024
Travis Etienne, Jamal Agnew, and Christian Kirk’s responses to Calvin Ridley signing with the Titans:
Nah you’re dead to me— Travis Etienne Jr⁶ (@swaggy_t1) March 13, 2024
Hate to see you go my guy’
Proud of you tho https://t.co/PJuG4Vc6MU
Yea riddddddd https://t.co/chB53BaxGl— Mal (@jamalagnew) March 13, 2024
Earned every penny.. this my brother right here! Gonna miss seeing you slide but you know what time it is. Proud of you family! @CalvinRidley1 pic.twitter.com/Y814sTGadt— Christian Kirk (@ckirk) March 13, 2024
Andre Cisco:
!— Dre Cisco (@andrecisco7) March 13, 2024
Not following us on social media? You can find us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads.
Loading comments...