Jaguars News (3/15): Welcome to Jacksonville, Arik Armstead

Good morning!

Here is today’s roundup of the latest news, rumors, and analysis on your Jacksonville Jaguars.

2024 NFL Draft Player Profile: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama (Big Cat Country)

Not only does he have an elite football name, but McKinstry might also be the best pure man-to-man corner in the 2024 NFL Draft, which bodes well when projecting to Jags DC Ryan Nielsen’s scheme tendencies.

2024 NFL free agency: Jaguars signings tracker (Big Cat Country)

In one of the biggest signings of the offseason, the Jaguars have come to terms with the former San Francisco 49ers DL. A massive signing, literally and figuratively. The reported contract is a 3-year deal for 51 million dollars. The full terms of the guarantees and contract structure are still pending.

Replacing Ridley: The Jaguars’ options at wide receiver (Big Cat Country)

Maybe the best trade option of all could be Brandon Aiyuk; the 49ers already have a lot of money invested in Deebo Samuel, and would probably feel comfortable in Kyle Shanahan finding alternatives to fill his role in their offense should he depart. Potentially coming in a tier below Jefferson and Higgins money–wise, his multi-faceted game would add an extra dynamic to the Jags offense. One to watch.

Report: There’s mutual interest between Brandon Aiyuk’s camp and the Jaguars (Niners Nation)

The rumor mill keeps churning, and the latest has Aiyuk linked to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Twitter/Instagram police have said Aiyuk follows the Jags, Trevor Lawrence, and a couple of other players. Whether that has always been the case or is recent is another story. But according to Jaguars reporter Mia O’Brien [of 1010XL], “Aiyuk’s interest is ‘mutual’ between Jaguars and his team.” O’Brien acknowledged that the situation was early, but when a credible team reporter said it, there had to be some legs to this story.

Jaguars signing former 49ers’ Arik Armstead, per sources: How will he fit in Jacksonville? (The Athletic)

The 49ers had asked Armstead to take a significant pay cut, which led to him asking for his release. The 49ers nearly traded Armstead to Houston on Tuesday for defensive tackle Maliek Collins, but the trade fell through at the last moment. The 49ers later sent a seventh-round pick for Collins, who will take over Armstead’s spot in San Francisco’s starting lineup.

Jaguars 2024 free agency tracker: Offseason moves, signings (ESPN)

What’s the risk: Armstead suffered a fractured ankle in 2022, is coming off surgery on a meniscus and turns 31 years old in November, so that could be something to watch. But Armstead didn’t miss a single game from 2018-21 and put up 22.5 sacks in that stretch.

Source: Jaguars to sign ex-49ers DL Arik Armstead to 3-year deal (ESPN)

Armstead was not only San Francisco’s longest-tenured player, he has been a philanthropic staple in the Bay Area and in his hometown of Sacramento. For the past four years, he has been the Niners’ nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

3 Observations on the Jaguars Signing Former 49ers DT Arik Armstead (Jaguar Report)

This is quite the momentum swing over the last 24 hours. This time yesterday, the Jaguars were facing the reality of losing their No. 1 receiver. Now, the Jaguars have added one of the best interior pass-rushers in football and greatly improved one of their biggest weaknesses. They didn’t pay out the nose, either, considering how the defensive tackle market has blown up in recent years. Armstead has age (will turn 31 turning 2023 season) and injury questions (missed 13 games last two seasons), but he is as close to a blue-chip player as the Jaguars have signed in free agency under general manager Trent Baalke.

Former 49ers DT Arik Armstead agrees to a 3-year, $51 million deal with the Jaguars, AP source says (AP News)

The 49ers released Armstead to create salary cap space when the new league year began Wednesday. He will now switch coasts and reunite with Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke, who drafted Armstead with the 17th overall pick in 2015.

Former Patriots starter Mac Jones embracing a move home and a backup role with the Jaguars (AP News)

“It’s kind of nice when your mom can pick you up from work,” Jones said.

Gabe Davis outlines several reasons Jaguars were his choice in free agency (Black & Teal)

Davis said during his introductory press conference that signing with the Jags was an easy choice. A Fernandina Beach native, he wanted to return to Florida after playing at UCF. The fact that wide receivers coach Chad Hall, his position coach with the Buffalo Bills, was in Jacksonville also played a role. Of course, the prospect of catching passes from Trevor Lawrence was also intriguing.

Jaguars Give a Warm Welcome to Five New Additions (Jaguars.com)

“As soon as I heard Jacksonville, I was like, ‘Thank God they called,’’’ he said. [Gabe] Davis was among five recently-acquired Jaguars players – the others being wide receiver/returner Devin Duvernay, cornerback Ronald Darby, safety Darnell Savage and quarterback Mac Jones – who spoke to the media for the first time Thursday. Duvernay, Darby and Savage signed as unrestricted free agents – with Jones being acquired in a trade with the New England Patriots.

O-Zone: Sort of silly (Jaguars.com)

...I don’t know that it “re-set” the market for Allen because I suspect the numbers Allen and his agent have discussed were at least somewhat in that area. But [Brian] Burns’ contract likely gives the sides more accurate parameter – and Burns’ contract almost certainly will prompt Allen’s representation to expect Allen to be paid in that area. I would not trade Allen for a mid-to-late first-round selection. I do expect the Jaguars will sign Allen to a long-term contract this offseason.

7 kickers the Jaguars could consider to replace Brandon McManus (Jags Wire)

It was clear the Jaguars had a plan to upgrade the position after Brandon McManus struggled down the stretch in 2023. Rather than re-sign their impending free agent, Jacksonville looked to Wil Lutz of the Denver Broncos to take over. But after agreeing to a deal with Lutz, the veteran changed his mind and decided to stay in Denver instead. Later that day, McManus agreed to a deal with the Washington Commanders.

Weinstein: ‘No hiccups’ in Jaguars negotiations, expects a tentative deal in May (Times-Union)

Mike Weinstein, the city’s lead negotiator, gave council an update Tuesday night, giving members a timeline moving forward and touching on topics ranging from financing to the amount of seasons the team could play away from home during construction.

Top value deals of 2024 NFL free agency: Russell Wilson, Leonard Floyd among best early bargain additions (CBS Sports)

The former Bills stalwart [Mitch Morse] is getting up there, entering his age-32 season, but it’s not often you can secure a nine-year veteran at center — and a Pro Bowl-caliber one, at that — for such a discount. Any proven blocker who can shore up Trevor Lawrence’s protection in Jacksonville is a worthwhile investment.

Bears acquire Pro Bowl WR Keenan Allen from Chargers in exchange for fourth-round pick (NFL.com)

Former Cardinals WR Marquise Brown signing with Chiefs on one-year contract for up to $11 million (NFL.com)

Commanders trading QB Sam Howell to Seahawks, teams exchanging draft picks (NFL.com)

D.J. Reader agrees to two-year, $27.25M contract with Lions (NFL.com)

Dolphins signing CB Kendall Fuller to two-year contract worth up to $16.5 million (NFL.com)

Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack agree to contract restructures to remain with Chargers (NFL.com)

Falcons trading QB Desmond Ridder to Cardinals for WR Rondale Moore (NFL.com)

Lions HC Dan Campbell, GM Brad Holmes agree to contract extensions through 2027 season (NFL.com)

Niners trade for Texans’ Maliek Collins to reinforce defensive line (NFL.com)

Eagles signing LB Devin White to 1-year deal worth up to $7.5 million: Source (The Athletic)

Texans, Joe Mixon agree to 3-year, $27 million extension: Reports (The Athletic)

Aaron Rodgers denies allegation he shared Sandy Hook conspiracy theories (The Athletic)

One reason the Titans signed Calvin Ridley, plus three winners of free agency (The Athletic)

Police investigating alleged 2017 sexual assault by Dak Prescott (ESPN)

Curtis Samuel agrees to 3-year, $24M deal with Bills, source says (ESPN)

NFL reviews Falcons, Eagles for possible tampering violations (ESPN)

Sources: Dolphins signing CB Kendall Fuller to two-year deal (ESPN)

Agent: Safety Vonn Bell returns to Bengals on one-year deal (ESPN)

Source: C.J. Mosley agrees to 2-year, $17.25M deal with Jets (ESPN)

Quinton Jefferson agrees to deal with Browns, source says (ESPN)