AFC South news: Colts agree to terms with QB Joe Flacco and more

2024 NFL free agency: Best available players for Texans

The signings of Danielle Hunter, Denico Autry and Azeez Al-Shaair are tremendous additions for DeMeco Ryans’ defense, and Houston also re-signed some key offensive players like tight end Dalton Schultz and wide receiver Noah Brown. Houston also traded for Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon after Devin Singletary signed with the New York Giants. The Texans lost some key players, though, such as defensive end Jonathan Greenard, linebacker Blake Cashman and defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins.

With Multiple Big Signings, Texans Send Message to Tennessee Titans, AFC South Rivals

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio is not taking it easy after his team’s unexpected success last season. He is making bold moves and signaling to the Tennessee Titans and the AFC South that his team is determined to defend their division title.

2024 NFL free agency Week 1 winners and losers: Texans, Vikings leading the way as Cardinals, Cowboys slip

Paying high-level money to extend new running back Joe Mixon is a genuine head-scratcher, but otherwise, they’ve operated exactly like the ascending contender they are. Pass rusher Danielle Hunter is a huge, imposing get for a DeMeco Ryans-led front already headlined by Will Anderson Jr., and the dual poaching of ex-rivals Azeez Al-Shaair and Denico Autry gives the defense even more physicality. With C.J. Stroud leading the other side, their future is bright.

Sources say Indianapolis Colts and Pro Bowler Quandre Diggs have mutual interest

That’s the exact case with the Indianapolis Colts. Sources tell A to Z Sports that the Colts and three-time Pro Bowl safety Quandre Diggs have mutual interest in playing together. It was made clear earlier that the Colts were interested, but things weren’t as clear on Diggs’ side. That has since been clarified, and yes, he’s interested.

Colts agree to terms with QB Joe Flacco on one-year contract for $8.7M

Flacco plans to sign a one-year contract worth up to $8.7 million with the Indianapolis Colts, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported on Wednesday. The deal includes $4.5 million guaranteed, per Rapoport.

Colts’ Zaire Franklin: ‘It’s Time for Us to Put Some Banners Up’

“To be able to now going into my seventh year with one team, that’s rare,” Franklin said. “Not many guys that you meet throughout the league have played for that long for one team. Now, to be able to share that experience with E.J. (Speed), Kenny, Grove, Buck (DeForest Buckner), it means a lot.”

Arizona Cardinals reportedly sign wide receiver Chris Moore

Moore, 30, played in all 17 games for the Tennessee Titans last season and had 22 catches on 35 targets for 424 yards. He has missed just one game in the past two seasons and played no fewer than 12 games over the past three seasons.

One week into free agency, the Tennessee Titans can be called the anti-Dallas Cowboys

The Titans have a first-year coach in Brian Callahan, a second-year general manager in Ran Carthon, a first-year president of football operations in Chad Brinker, a pair of first-year offensive and defensive coordinators in Nick Holz and Dennard Wilson and a whole bunch of fresh faces around the building.

Titans’ Calvin Ridley deal is one of those things that makes you say ‘Whoa’