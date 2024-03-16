 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Twitter reactions to Jaguars signing Arik Armstead

The Jaguars and Armstead have reportedly agreed to a three-year, $51M contract

By Caitlin Connor
Super Bowl Opening Night Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images

After an exciting couple of days during the start of free agency, the news broke on Thursday that the Jacksonville Jaguars were set to sign San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead. Per Dianna Russini, Armstead was in discussions with division rivals, the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans. The team made an official announcement on Friday. Jaguars Twitter is a force, so I asked for GIF reactions to the news and collected some of your thoughts and media reactions to the signing.

To keep up with all the Jaguars’ free agency news, be sure to check our free agency tracker here. How do you feel about the Jaguars signing Arik Armstead? Are you excited to see a lineup of Allen, Walker, and Armstead? Please share with us in the comments or on social media. Not following us on social media? You can find us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads.

