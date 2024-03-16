Twitter reactions to Jaguars signing Arik Armstead

After an exciting couple of days during the start of free agency, the news broke on Thursday that the Jacksonville Jaguars were set to sign San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead. Per Dianna Russini, Armstead was in discussions with division rivals, the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans. The team made an official announcement on Friday. Jaguars Twitter is a force, so I asked for GIF reactions to the news and collected some of your thoughts and media reactions to the signing.

All I wanted was a legit Defensive Lineman & that’s what we got pic.twitter.com/KMNp9Mv16J — Floridaboyjay (@JayKushKlouds) March 14, 2024

Armstead was one of the best draft picks Jaguars GM Trent Baalke made as the GM of the 49ers, now a reunion



Jaguars have a stout interior against the run, but get a major boost to the pass rush unit. A much needed boost https://t.co/HKHJvDZ8Gg — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) March 14, 2024

This new Jags trio is SCARY pic.twitter.com/p6JCMfr2zu — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) March 14, 2024

Some Baalke quotes from when he drafted Armstead in the first round in 2015: pic.twitter.com/fuEdpf046Z — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) March 14, 2024

I more I think about it I REALLY like the Jaguars Arik Armstead signing.



He had the best PFF pass-rush grade of his life in 2023 (85.1 42 quarterback pressures on only 360 pass-rush snaps) per PFF.



If he can stay healthy he’s a STEAL. #Jaguars #Jags #DUUUVAL — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) March 15, 2024

To keep up with all the Jaguars' free agency news, be sure to check our free agency tracker here. How do you feel about the Jaguars signing Arik Armstead? Are you excited to see a lineup of Allen, Walker, and Armstead?