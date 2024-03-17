Around SB Nation: Former Jaguars’ landing spots, free agency, and more

AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
BREAKING: Texans acquire former Vikings pass rusher Danielle Hunter on two year deal
Okay, we’ve now got a pass rush.
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Conflicting reports on whether Colts’ potential trade for Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed is done—or gets done
Is the Colts’ potential trade for Chiefs standout cornerback L’Jarius Sneed done or not done? Well, it depends on who you believe!
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
L’Jarius Sneed trade rumors: Conflicting reports on a deal between the Chiefs and Colts
Will the talented Chiefs corner land in the AFC South?
AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Vikings-Texans draft trade fuels speculation about possible follow-up move involving Patriots
Minnesota is setting itself up to aggressively target a quarterback, maybe in the Patriots’ current draft slot?
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Jets reacquire Morgan Moses in trade with Baltimore Ravens
Moses played with the Jets in 2021.
Miami Dolphins (via The Phinsider)
Miami Dolphins free agency 2024: Closer look at Jonnu Smith
The Miami Dolphins added tight end Jonnu Smith early in the 2024 NFL free agency period. Today, we take a closer look at Miami’s new tight end with some help from The Falcoholic.
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Former Buffalo Bills DT Tim Settle Jr. signs two-year deal with Houston Texans
Plus, a look at where the Bills stand now in terms of comp picks for 2025
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Broncos have a quiet, yet significant start to free agency
The Denver Broncos navigated a rather difficult free agency with impressive skill and its not even close to as bad as we thought it was going to be.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers set to release wide receiver Mike Williams, per report
This isn’t goodbye, it’s “I’ll see you later”
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Christian Wilkins: A tone-setting Raiders defensive tackle
Free agent splash is going to elevate the standard in effort and production alongside edge rusher Maxx Crosby
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
L’Jarius Sneed says he hopes he’ll be back with Chiefs in 2024
At any time, the franchise-tagged cornerback could be traded — but he’d rather stay in Kansas City.
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Derrick Henry explains why signing with Ravens was ‘a no brainer’
The four-time Pro Bowler knew Baltimore was where he wanted to be when he hit free agency.
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Steelers trade for QB Justin Fields
More movement in the quarterbacks room for Pittsburgh.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Bengals outbid Texans to land Sheldon Rankins
The Bengals desperately needed some defensive tackle help, and they paid what was needed for Sheldon Rankins.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Browns hiring Mike Vrabel per multiple reports
The former Titans head coach spent time had Jim Schwartz on his staff
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Jack Stoll and Chris Manhertz — it’s all about their blocking
What do these tight ends bring to the giants
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Kenny Pickett trade: Eagles acquire Steelers quarterback in draft pick swap
The QB Factory strikes again!
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Cowboys free agency: Tony Pollard expected to sign with Tennessee Titans
Tony Pollard will apparently not be returning to the Cowboys as he is expected to join the Tennessee Titans.
Washington Commanders (via Hogs Haven)
Washington Commanders Free Agency: Kicker Brandon McManus signs 1-year deal with Washington
New kicker!
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers plan to sign veteran WR Chris Conley to a one-year contract
A move that always felt like it was going to happen. The team also re-signed Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Hollywood Brown signs one-year deal with Kansas City Chiefs, ending Arizona Cardinals tenure
The Arizona Cardinals will be in the market for a wide receiver for sure now.
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Early details on Rayshawn Jenkins’ Seahawks contract
Jenkins’ contract should look familiar based on what happened last year.
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Rams make another signing, this time filling major roster need
CB Darious Williams will return to Los Angeles, according to reports
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Packers elect to not re-sign any of their restricted free agents
Neither running back Patrick Taylor nor cornerback Robert Rochell were hit with a tender on Wednesday.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Detroit Lions hosting free agent hometown cornerback for visit
The Detroit Lions continue to bring players in for visits as they look to rebuild their cornerbacks room.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
Bears trade for 6-time Pro Bowl WR Keenan Allen
The Bears have made a blockbuster move, trading for one of the best wide receivers in the NFL.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Vikings acquire second first-round pick in 2024 NFL Draft from Houston Texans
A blockbuster on a Friday morning
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Saints agree to a deal with former Chiefs LB Willie Gay
The deal is for one year, worth up to $5 million.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Falcons set to get 3rd-round pick for Calvin Ridley trade
The saga took its twists and turns, but now we know the end result.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
K’Lavon Chaisson is signing with the Panthers
The former first round pick gets a fresh start
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
The Buccaneers re-sign quarterback Baker Mayfield
Tampa Bay has brought back their QB1.
