Around SB Nation: Former Jaguars’ landing spots, free agency, and more

AFC SOUTH:

BREAKING: Texans acquire former Vikings pass rusher Danielle Hunter on two year deal

Okay, we’ve now got a pass rush.

Conflicting reports on whether Colts’ potential trade for Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed is done—or gets done

Is the Colts’ potential trade for Chiefs standout cornerback L’Jarius Sneed done or not done? Well, it depends on who you believe!

L’Jarius Sneed trade rumors: Conflicting reports on a deal between the Chiefs and Colts

Will the talented Chiefs corner land in the AFC South?

AFC EAST:

Vikings-Texans draft trade fuels speculation about possible follow-up move involving Patriots

Minnesota is setting itself up to aggressively target a quarterback, maybe in the Patriots’ current draft slot?

Jets reacquire Morgan Moses in trade with Baltimore Ravens

Moses played with the Jets in 2021.

Miami Dolphins free agency 2024: Closer look at Jonnu Smith

The Miami Dolphins added tight end Jonnu Smith early in the 2024 NFL free agency period. Today, we take a closer look at Miami’s new tight end with some help from The Falcoholic.

Former Buffalo Bills DT Tim Settle Jr. signs two-year deal with Houston Texans

Plus, a look at where the Bills stand now in terms of comp picks for 2025

AFC WEST:

Broncos have a quiet, yet significant start to free agency

The Denver Broncos navigated a rather difficult free agency with impressive skill and its not even close to as bad as we thought it was going to be.

Chargers set to release wide receiver Mike Williams, per report

This isn’t goodbye, it’s “I’ll see you later”

Christian Wilkins: A tone-setting Raiders defensive tackle

Free agent splash is going to elevate the standard in effort and production alongside edge rusher Maxx Crosby

L’Jarius Sneed says he hopes he’ll be back with Chiefs in 2024

At any time, the franchise-tagged cornerback could be traded — but he’d rather stay in Kansas City.

AFC NORTH:

Derrick Henry explains why signing with Ravens was ‘a no brainer’

The four-time Pro Bowler knew Baltimore was where he wanted to be when he hit free agency.

Steelers trade for QB Justin Fields

More movement in the quarterbacks room for Pittsburgh.

Bengals outbid Texans to land Sheldon Rankins

The Bengals desperately needed some defensive tackle help, and they paid what was needed for Sheldon Rankins.

Browns hiring Mike Vrabel per multiple reports

The former Titans head coach spent time had Jim Schwartz on his staff

NFC EAST:

Jack Stoll and Chris Manhertz — it’s all about their blocking

What do these tight ends bring to the giants

Kenny Pickett trade: Eagles acquire Steelers quarterback in draft pick swap

The QB Factory strikes again!

Cowboys free agency: Tony Pollard expected to sign with Tennessee Titans

Tony Pollard will apparently not be returning to the Cowboys as he is expected to join the Tennessee Titans.

Washington Commanders Free Agency: Kicker Brandon McManus signs 1-year deal with Washington

New kicker!

NFC WEST:

49ers plan to sign veteran WR Chris Conley to a one-year contract

A move that always felt like it was going to happen. The team also re-signed Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Hollywood Brown signs one-year deal with Kansas City Chiefs, ending Arizona Cardinals tenure

The Arizona Cardinals will be in the market for a wide receiver for sure now.

Early details on Rayshawn Jenkins’ Seahawks contract

Jenkins’ contract should look familiar based on what happened last year.

Rams make another signing, this time filling major roster need

CB Darious Williams will return to Los Angeles, according to reports

NFC NORTH:

Packers elect to not re-sign any of their restricted free agents

Neither running back Patrick Taylor nor cornerback Robert Rochell were hit with a tender on Wednesday.

Detroit Lions hosting free agent hometown cornerback for visit

The Detroit Lions continue to bring players in for visits as they look to rebuild their cornerbacks room.

Bears trade for 6-time Pro Bowl WR Keenan Allen

The Bears have made a blockbuster move, trading for one of the best wide receivers in the NFL.

Vikings acquire second first-round pick in 2024 NFL Draft from Houston Texans

A blockbuster on a Friday morning

NFC SOUTH:

Saints agree to a deal with former Chiefs LB Willie Gay

The deal is for one year, worth up to $5 million.

Falcons set to get 3rd-round pick for Calvin Ridley trade

The saga took its twists and turns, but now we know the end result.

K’Lavon Chaisson is signing with the Panthers

The former first round pick gets a fresh start

The Buccaneers re-sign quarterback Baker Mayfield

Tampa Bay has brought back their QB1.