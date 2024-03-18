Jaguars News (3/18): Kicker Joey Slye signs with Jacksonville

Good morning!

Jaguars Poll OTW: How would you grade the Jags’ moves in the first week of free agency? (Big Cat Country)

Overall, I give the Jags a “B-” for free agency, though this could certainly improve depending on the outcome of the Jags’ WR room. They made some nice upgrades in positions of need for a reasonable price, while other moves were fairly lateral, making the roster neither better nor worse. The greatest detriment to their grade is the recent handling of the WR room, which is currently mediocre at best despite a high cap hit. However, it is hard to assign a final grade without knowing their future plans for the position.

Report: Jaguars sign former Commanders kicker Joey Slye to one-year deal (Times-Union)

According to a report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the Jaguars have signed Slye to a one-year deal. Slye spent the last two full seasons with the Washington Commanders, first playing for Washington during the 2021 campaign before re-joining the team.

‘I wanted to be with the Jaguars’: Calvin Ridley provides insights to why he chose Titans (Times-Union)

“I really wanted to, honestly, be with the [Jaguars],” Ridley said on Friday. “But there was a lot of things wasn’t working out for me. So, I chose the Titans. Obviously, the money was pretty good.”

Wide receiver Calvin Ridley eager to prove his work ethic with the Titans (AP News)

“I’m a good player. I’m the type of player who deserves this contract,” Ridley said. “I’m going to say that. I’m a player that you want in the building, someone who’s going to work for your organization, who all their life as a kid, I rode city buses to high school just to go to school.”

2024 NFL Draft: Post-First Wave of Free Agency Jaguars Projections (Jaguar Report)

Marshawn Kneeland fits a lot of Trent Baalke’s and Ryan Nielsen’s prototypes for an edge rusher. He is big, physical, can act as a big end on rushing downs, and has the ability to be moved all over the line. He had a terrific showing at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine and could function as a rotational edge rusher for the Jaguars early on in his career, similar to 2017 third-round pick Dawaune Smoot and the start of his career. I wouldn’t be shocked if the Jaguars sign a cheap veteran as their No. 3 edge, which is a big reason I waited until Round 3 to take one.

Which Second-Wave Free Agents Make Sense For the Jaguars? (Jaguar Report)

Ryan Nielsen coached Bud Dupree to 6.5 sacks last year in Atlanta, so there is plenty of reason to think the Jaguars’ new defensive coordinator knows what he could potentially get out of Dupree. Scheme familiarity and a veteran track record of success work in Dupree’s favor when looking at his resume, and he could make more sense as a backup pass-rusher at 31-years-old despite starting 16 games last year.

Did Jaguars hit all their marks in free agency? Breaking down a wild week for the franchise (News 4 Jax)

JSC: Call me crazy but the [17th] pick is going to be on the offensive line. The Jags still need a receiver and a cornerback. The good news is this year’s draft has a ton of talent at both of those spots. With the way the top of the draft is looking right now, there could be a really good offensive line player staring at the Jags at 17. Maybe a good enough player to convince them not to trade back and to make a little bit of a luxury pick in the first round. But is it really a luxury pick when the O-line struggled last year? Troy Fautanu from Washington is the type of athlete the Jags like on the O-line. Give me Fautaunu at 17. CB TJ Tampa at 48 and Brenden Rice at 96. Thank me later.

O-Zone: A matter of trust (Jaguars.com)

I am intrigued by the late-round defensive backs that we have drafted in the last two years. Do you have any candidates to break out during the 2024 season? The Jaguars as of last training camp liked cornerback Christian Braswell a lot. A seventh-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, he missed all but three games as a rookie so it’s hard for anyone – team included – to know just what the Jaguars have in him.

