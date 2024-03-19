Jaguars News (3/19): Arik Armstead has ‘a good 5 or 6 more years’ in him

Good morning!

Here is today’s roundup of the latest news, rumors, and analysis on your Jacksonville Jaguars.

2024 NFL free agency: Jaguars signings tracker (Big Cat Country)

The team has announced they have signed [Trevis] Gipson. Jaguars fans may recognize this name, as many fans had an interest in either trading for the former Chicago Bears edge in 2022 or signing him in 2023 before his signing with the Tennessee Titans. Gipson provides quality depth as a rotational edge or defensive lineman. The contract terms are not yet known.

Tentative Jaguars’ stadium deal expected in May (Big Cat Country)

After the team, the negotiating group, the City Council, and the NFL are all in agreement, the City Council will have up to a year and a half to discuss the financing options.

2024 NFL free agency grades: How analysts think the Jaguars fared (Big Cat Country)

The worldwide leader graded every move across the NFL and gave one of the Jags’ biggest signings a surprisingly middling score.

Jaguars sign former Bears, Titans OLB Trevis Gipson (Times-Union)

In addition to adding kicker Joey Slye, the Jacksonville Jaguars added a pass rusher and rotational piece to their defensive line by officially signing former Chicago Bears and Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Trevis Gipson on Monday.

Arik Armstead Excited to Join Jaguars’ Defensive Revamp (Jaguars.com)

Armstead, who spent his first nine NFL seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, signed last week with the Jaguars as a free agent. He spoke with the media Monday afternoon, emphasizing that he believes he’s an ascending player – even entering his 10th season – joining an ascending team.

‘It all happened very quickly’: New Jaguar Arik Armstead is ready for his Jacksonville masterclass (News 4 Jax)

The Jaguars signed Armstead to a 3-year contract worth up to $51 million. While money was a factor in his decision, Armstead mentioned his relationship with Jaguars General Manager Trent Baalke as being a factor as well as just looking for a team he can help take the next step.

Jaguars DT Arik Armstead Reflects on Meniscus Surgery: ‘I’ll Be Back Very Soon’ (Jaguar Report)

“Before these past two years, I hadn’t missed a game in five years. Injuries are a part of sports and I have my plan together in place to make sure I’m putting my body and myself in the best position to be out there for my team. I’m going to do that, and I think it’s going to go very well. I plan to have a long career; I think I got a good five or six more years in me. I don’t plan on stopping anytime soon.”

Excessive asking price makes Jaguars pass on Brandon Aiyuk (Black & Teal)

Mia O’Brien of 1010 XL reports that San Francisco wanted Jacksonville’s first-round pick, No. 17 overall, and wide receiver Zay Jones. On top of that, the Jags would’ve needed to give Aiyuk a new deal. Not surprisingly, their interest has cooled down since then. A trade could still take place but it will be unlikely unless the 49ers’ asking prices go down.

What happened to the 2021 NFL Draft QBs? Why Justin Fields and others are with new teams (The Athletic)

Although Lawrence has struggled with consistency, most NFL talent evaluators still think he has promise. They believe his development was handicapped by a rookie season marked by dysfunction and toxicity under Urban Meyer, who was fired after a 2-11 start. The Jaguars replaced him with Doug Pederson, who has been good for Lawrence, though some of the accuracy issues the QB exhibited in college against top-level DBs (see the LSU and Alabama matchups in particular) have followed him to the NFL. Lawrence also played through some injuries in 2023. Health and another season in Pederson’s system should help advance his development, but the Jaguars also must find a quality No. 1 receiver to replace Calvin Ridley to further help the 24-year-old Lawrence.

Feeding the ‘demon inside’: Ex-employee tells how and why he stole $22 million from Jaguars (The Athletic)

When the NFL security team asked where Patel got the money to place the bets they had discovered, he lied. He said it was from family wealth and cryptocurrency. When they asked whether they could have access to his phone and computer, he looked to the Jaguars’ lawyer for advice, only to realize the lawyer was there to protect the team, not him. He handed his devices over and the lawyer took him for a walk around the concourse. As they walked, Patel feverishly calculated what those security officials might identify as they transferred data from his computer and phone. When his boss later asked him for his password to the company’s virtual credit card program, Patel knew it was over. He was caught.

