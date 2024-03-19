Jacksonville Jaguars 2024 mock draft roundup (3/19)

After an exciting and eventful end to last week, the Jacksonville Jaguars have added a few new faces to the team. With the team’s new additions, the general idea of what positions the Jags will look to draft remained decently clear.

Cornerbacks and defensive linemen still dominate the draft mocks, but with the departure of Calvin Ridley, there is more parity among NFL writers on who the team will take in April.

CBS Sports

Starting us off, CBS’ Ryan Wilson picks a mainstay among Jags draft mocks. He predicts the team adds up front on defense, even after the addition of Arik Armstead, and thinks the pick will be Texas defensive lineman Byron Murphy.

Murphy is the best defensive linemen in this class and he could end up going higher than this. The Jags addressed other positional needs early in free agency, and even with the addition of Arik Armstead, Murphy makes a lot of sense here.

Pro Football Focus

Trevor Sikkema throws the first curveball in recent draft mocks for the team, and goes with another Texas Longhorn. The player is wide receiver AD Mitchell, who could help fill in for Ridley.

Letting Calvin Ridley head to a division rival was a major fumble by the Jaguars. They signed Gabe Davis, but he struggled last season as a WR2. Mitchell is the kind of elite athlete that general manager Trent Baalke tends to gravitate toward.

AD Mitchell agenda is in full force

pic.twitter.com/GNvwYAOxLU — CJ (@chrisburgh) March 13, 2024

The Draft Network

Damian Parson mocks a familiar name in his two-round draft. With the 17th pick, Parson thinks the Jags will take Toledo corner Quinyon Mitchell.

Quinyon Mitchell brings elite athleticism and outstanding coverage ability/upside to a Jaguars defense in need. A true CB1 to pair with this growing pass rush in Duval County sounds like a dream scenario.

Pro Football Network

Ian Cummings with PFN agrees with Parson that the pick should be a corner, but goes with another familiar name from the SEC. Cummings likes the team to select Alabama’s Terrion Arnold due to the new defensive scheme the team is likely to utilize.

Ryan Nielsen runs a man-oriented scheme, and there’s no CB prospect better equipped to thrive in man coverage than Terrion Arnold. Already, Arnold is advanced beyond his years technically, and his absurd fluidity and closing burst allow him to suffocate WRs.

Sports Illustrated

Arnold is also the selection for SI’s Luke Easterling. This pick is largely due to the help the team just got for the offensive side, with needs still present on defense.

The Jaguars’ early moves in free agency have bolstered the supporting cast around Trevor Lawrence on offense, which could allow them to spend this pick on another young corner to pair with Tyson Campbell. Arnold is a well-rounded defender with the smarts, instincts, and physical traits to be a shutdown presence on the outside.

NBC Sports

Corner is again the pick for NBC’s Connor Rogers, who links the team to Mitchell. The writer agrees that after adding to the offense in free agency, the most glaring issues are on defense.

Jacksonville adding Gabe Davis to its vertical passing attack allows the Jags to address corner here and look for receiving depth on Day 2. The duo of Mitchell and Tyson Campbell is a strong response to dealing with the quarterback firepower in the AFC.

On3

Joel Klatt with On3 once more stays with the idea of drafting a corner, but thinks it’s Arnold. He has Mitchell going two picks ahead of Jacksonville to the Indianapolis Colts.