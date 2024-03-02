Around SB Nation: Zach Wilson received permission to seek a trade, Combine interviews, and more

AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
3 Houston Texans players under pressure to bounce back after the 2023-4 season
For these three players, 2024-25 will need to go much, much better
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Report: Colts have met with Alabama CB Terrion Arnold
The Colts are among the NFL teams that have reportedly met with arguably the top cornerback prospect this year.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
What Titans GM Ran Carthon said at the 2024 NFL Combine
Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon addressed the media at the NFL Combine on Tuesday
AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Patriots 2024 free agency profile: Jalen Reagor entering the market off an inconsistent season
The former first-round draft pick appeared in 11 games for the Patriots last season.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Joe Douglas confirms Zach Wilson has received Jets’ permission to seek a trade
The quarterback has likely played his last game with the Jets.
Miami Dolphins (via The Phinsider)
Robert Hunt will test free agency next month
Can the Dolphins find a way to keep Robert Hunt in Miami for the foreseeable future.
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Key Takeaways from Brandon Beane’s NFL Combine Press Conference
Magic Beane talks money, Bills, and more
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Report: Broncos had a formal interview with Florida State EDGE Jared Verse at the NFL Scouting Combine
The Broncos met with one of the drafts top edge rushers at the NFL Scouting Combine.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers Daily Links: Are the Falcons a perfect trade-down partner
Your source for all Chargers and NFL news from around the web.
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Does increased cap space mean an increased chance for a new Josh Jacobs deal?
Another record ceiling in spending means Las Vegas Raiders are one of a few teams flush in coin
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Report: Chiefs place franchise tag on cornerback L’Jarius Sneed
Kansas City has now allocated $19.8 million of its cap space to the pending free agent.
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Ravens confident at running back but will make acquisitions; Gus Edwards or J.K. Dobbins return is possible
General Manager Eric DeCosta offered insight into the team’s plan at running back
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
3 biggest takeaways from Omar Khan’s NFL Combine press conference
What stood out in Khan’s presser in Indianapolis?
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Joe Burrow is on track to make a full recovery from torn wrist ligament
Expect JB back in full swing this fall.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Browns offense in 2024 will be about players, not systems plus more motion
While Kevin Stefanski’s press availability isn’t full of intel, he made it clear what he expects from the offense
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
2024 NFL Scouting Combine: Giants have formal meetings with all the top quarterbacks
The Giants are showing significant interest in the QB position
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Nick Sirianni talks Kellen Moore and more at the NFL Combine
The Eagles head coach spoke to reporters in Indy about Jalen Hurts’ development as a leader and QB, as well as why he’s excited to work with new OC Kellen Moore.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
2024 could be a ‘contract year’ for entire coaching staff, and maybe Dak Prescott
The Dallas Cowboys could really be in “win or go home” mode for 2024.
Washington Commanders (via Hogs Haven)
Takeaways from Adam Peters and Dan Quinn’s interviews: QB1 competition, Free Agency spending
Adam Peters and Dan Quinn speak on quarterback, free agency, Kam Curl, Sam Howell, and more during Tuesday’s media availability at the NFL Combine.
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers to interview Chiefs DBs coach David Merritt for DC position
The 49ers are bringing in one of Kansas City’s top assistants for an interview.
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Monti Ossenfort talks 2024 NFL Draft, dealing with late season injuries and the quarterback room
Monti Ossenfort talks about a number of different topics at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
‘I can’t tell you how it’s going to go’ - John Schneider on Seahawks QB situation
The Seahawks GM expressed ‘love’ but not commitment towards Geno Smith and Drew Lock.
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
5 takeaways from Les Snead’s NFL Combine press conference
Rams general manager Les Snead provides some insight into Kevin Dotson and how they’ll approach the draft
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Wednesday Curds: Brian Gutekunst speaks at 2024 NFL Scouting Combine
The Packers’ general manager had a lot to say about just about everything.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Detroit Lions working towards Amon-Ra St. Brown extension at NFL Combine
Per the Detroit Free Press, the Detroit Lions are planning to talk to Amon-Ra St. Brown’s agency about a contract extension.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
Caleb Williams would be “excited” to play for Bears, will meet today in Indianapolis
Caleb Williams opens up about the city of Chicago and the opportunity to play for the Bears.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Kirk Cousins’ projected contract value from ESPN is more than the Vikings can give him
At least before free agency starts
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Jayden Daniels schedules Combine interview with Saints, per reports
The Heisman Trophy winner is in Indy for interviews, but will not participate in drills.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Falcons cut TE Jonnu Smith
Smith enjoyed a productive year with Arthur Smith’s Falcons, but a change in the coaching staff leads to his exit.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Panthers leadership get mixed reviews in NFLPA Team Report Card this year
Sliding backwards is only to be expected from a franchise in constant flux
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Buccaneers release edge rusher Shaq Barrett
The move will free up cap space.
