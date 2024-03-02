Around SB Nation: Zach Wilson received permission to seek a trade, Combine interviews, and more

AFC SOUTH:

3 Houston Texans players under pressure to bounce back after the 2023-4 season

For these three players, 2024-25 will need to go much, much better

Report: Colts have met with Alabama CB Terrion Arnold

The Colts are among the NFL teams that have reportedly met with arguably the top cornerback prospect this year.

What Titans GM Ran Carthon said at the 2024 NFL Combine

Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon addressed the media at the NFL Combine on Tuesday

AFC EAST:

Patriots 2024 free agency profile: Jalen Reagor entering the market off an inconsistent season

The former first-round draft pick appeared in 11 games for the Patriots last season.

Joe Douglas confirms Zach Wilson has received Jets’ permission to seek a trade

The quarterback has likely played his last game with the Jets.

Robert Hunt will test free agency next month

Can the Dolphins find a way to keep Robert Hunt in Miami for the foreseeable future.

Key Takeaways from Brandon Beane’s NFL Combine Press Conference

Magic Beane talks money, Bills, and more

AFC WEST:

Report: Broncos had a formal interview with Florida State EDGE Jared Verse at the NFL Scouting Combine

The Broncos met with one of the drafts top edge rushers at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Chargers Daily Links: Are the Falcons a perfect trade-down partner

Your source for all Chargers and NFL news from around the web.

Does increased cap space mean an increased chance for a new Josh Jacobs deal?

Another record ceiling in spending means Las Vegas Raiders are one of a few teams flush in coin

Report: Chiefs place franchise tag on cornerback L’Jarius Sneed

Kansas City has now allocated $19.8 million of its cap space to the pending free agent.

AFC NORTH:

Ravens confident at running back but will make acquisitions; Gus Edwards or J.K. Dobbins return is possible

General Manager Eric DeCosta offered insight into the team’s plan at running back

3 biggest takeaways from Omar Khan’s NFL Combine press conference

What stood out in Khan’s presser in Indianapolis?

Joe Burrow is on track to make a full recovery from torn wrist ligament

Expect JB back in full swing this fall.

Browns offense in 2024 will be about players, not systems plus more motion

While Kevin Stefanski’s press availability isn’t full of intel, he made it clear what he expects from the offense

NFC EAST:

2024 NFL Scouting Combine: Giants have formal meetings with all the top quarterbacks

The Giants are showing significant interest in the QB position

Nick Sirianni talks Kellen Moore and more at the NFL Combine

The Eagles head coach spoke to reporters in Indy about Jalen Hurts’ development as a leader and QB, as well as why he’s excited to work with new OC Kellen Moore.

2024 could be a ‘contract year’ for entire coaching staff, and maybe Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys could really be in “win or go home” mode for 2024.

Takeaways from Adam Peters and Dan Quinn’s interviews: QB1 competition, Free Agency spending

Adam Peters and Dan Quinn speak on quarterback, free agency, Kam Curl, Sam Howell, and more during Tuesday’s media availability at the NFL Combine.

NFC WEST:

49ers to interview Chiefs DBs coach David Merritt for DC position

The 49ers are bringing in one of Kansas City’s top assistants for an interview.

Monti Ossenfort talks 2024 NFL Draft, dealing with late season injuries and the quarterback room

Monti Ossenfort talks about a number of different topics at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.

‘I can’t tell you how it’s going to go’ - John Schneider on Seahawks QB situation

The Seahawks GM expressed ‘love’ but not commitment towards Geno Smith and Drew Lock.

5 takeaways from Les Snead’s NFL Combine press conference

Rams general manager Les Snead provides some insight into Kevin Dotson and how they’ll approach the draft

NFC NORTH:

Wednesday Curds: Brian Gutekunst speaks at 2024 NFL Scouting Combine

The Packers’ general manager had a lot to say about just about everything.

Detroit Lions working towards Amon-Ra St. Brown extension at NFL Combine

Per the Detroit Free Press, the Detroit Lions are planning to talk to Amon-Ra St. Brown’s agency about a contract extension.

Caleb Williams would be “excited” to play for Bears, will meet today in Indianapolis

Caleb Williams opens up about the city of Chicago and the opportunity to play for the Bears.

Kirk Cousins’ projected contract value from ESPN is more than the Vikings can give him

At least before free agency starts

NFC SOUTH:

Jayden Daniels schedules Combine interview with Saints, per reports

The Heisman Trophy winner is in Indy for interviews, but will not participate in drills.

Falcons cut TE Jonnu Smith

Smith enjoyed a productive year with Arthur Smith’s Falcons, but a change in the coaching staff leads to his exit.

Panthers leadership get mixed reviews in NFLPA Team Report Card this year

Sliding backwards is only to be expected from a franchise in constant flux

Buccaneers release edge rusher Shaq Barrett

The move will free up cap space.