Jaguars News (3/20): Texans CEO Cal McNair leaks new uniforms on Reddit

Good morning!

Here is today’s roundup of the latest news, rumors, and analysis on your Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jacksonville Jaguars 2024 mock draft roundup (3/19) (Big Cat Country)

Cornerbacks and defensive linemen still dominate the draft mocks, but with the departure of Calvin Ridley, there is more parity among NFL writers on who the team will take in April.

Jaguars free agency player comparisons: Roster improvement or deterioration? (Big Cat Country)

[Darious Williams’] replacement is Ronald Darby, who spent last year with the Baltimore Ravens. Entering his tenth season in the league, Darby didn’t have anywhere near the same kind of output as Williams last campaign, starting just seven games. That said, the journeyman is two inches bigger than Williams and comes significantly cheaper, averaging $4.25m a year. He’s also well known for his physical style of play, something Nielsen will look to utilize. This move feels like a drop-off in quality even if the fit is better, and there’s no guarantee Darby locks down the outside spot Williams manned.

Sort Jaguars’ offensive players into Hogwarts Houses (Big Cat Country)

With the conclusion of the Combine and the first wave of free agency, we are still a few weeks away from the 2024 NFL Draft, so what better time than now to take a break from refreshing Twitter for news and making mock drafts to sort Jaguars players into Hogwarts Houses?

STAR in the making?: Darnell Savage’s versatility could pay dividends for Jaguars defense (Times-Union)

While a traditional two-high safety look would suit Savage, he has the build and versatility to move around in Ryan Nielsen’s defense. It opens the door to him potentially seeing time in other roles like nickel cornerback or being used as Jacksonville’s STAR defender.

2024 NFL Draft: Where Does Drake Maye, Malik Nabers Go in Post-Free Agency Mock? (Jaguar Report)

Jaguars luck out and land a top-notch cornerback prospect with size, speed, production, and slot versatility.

Jacksonville Jaguars division foe gets blasted for dreadful uniform leak (Black & Teal)

The Texans’ new uniforms were leaked on social media. At first, it was uncertain if it was real, but owner Cal McNair later posted the picture on online forums.

NFL Power Rankings post-free agency: The Texans are going for it, the Cowboys are … not (The Athletic)

20. The Jaguars kept edge rusher Josh Allen with the franchise tag and added Armstead to the defensive line. That should help offset other defensive losses for a group that showed some promise last year but finished 17th in the league in points allowed (21.8 per game). On the other side of the ball, it appears Jacksonville botched its attempt to retain Ridley, but it did add size (Davis) and speed (Duvernay) to its wide receiver room.

Ten potential difference-making NFL free agents still available and possible team fits (The Athletic)

The longtime Steeler [Bud Dupree], now 30, has bounced around the last two years (Tennessee in 2021 and 2022, Atlanta 2023), but remains productive in the right role. He recorded 6 1/2 sacks and eight tackles for a loss along with 39 tackles and two forced fumbles with the Falcons. Potential team fits: Steelers, Jaguars

2024 NFL Free Agency: 5 Players Who Got Overpaid This Year (The 33rd Team)

As bad as Ridley’s deal looks on paper, the Gabe Davis move looks worse. The Jaguars signed Davis before Ridley made his decision, and there is a chance that is a big reason why he chose the Titans instead. ... Davis is now the NFL’s 23rd-highest-paid receiver, but his production and play don’t come anywhere close to that. He’ll be a useful player for Trevor Lawrence, but he is more of a Zay Jones replacement than an upgrade.

