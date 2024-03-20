Sort Jaguars’ offensive players into Hogwarts Houses

With the conclusion of the Combine and the first wave of free agency, we are still a few weeks away from the 2024 NFL Draft, so what better time than now to take a break from refreshing Twitter for news and making mock drafts to sort Jaguars players into Hogwarts Houses?
For those unfamiliar with Harry Potter and the characteristics of the houses, I’ll include them below. The players were chosen from your comments when we built our dream offense, defense, and special teams with any players in franchise history. Let’s start with the offense, and in a few days, we’ll sort defensive and special team players into their respective houses.
Slytherin
House traits: resourceful, ambitious, shrewd, and astute
Ravenclaw
House traits: intelligent, creative, and intuitive
Hufflepuff
House traits: loyal, “unafraid of toil”, humble, kind, and hardworking
Gryffindor
House traits: brave, courageous, adventurous, and daring
Players
- Mark Brunell
- Trevor Lawrence
- Jimmy Smith
- Fred Taylor
- Tony Boselli
- Keenan McCardell
- Maurice Jones-Drew
- Greg Jones
- Marcedes Lewis
- Christian Kirk
- Evan Engram
- Brad Meester
- Leon Searcy
- Allen Robinson
- Brandon Linder
