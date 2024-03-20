Jaguars podcast: Grading the 2024 free agency class

Check out Episode 93 of the JaguarReport Podcast, hosted by Gus Logue and John Shipley.

John and I discussed the Jacksonville Jaguars’ recent moves in free agency, including:

WR Gabe Davis

WR/RS Devin Duvernay

S Darnell Savage

CB Ronald Darby

OLB Trevis Gipson

K Joey Slye

DT Arik Armstead

Tune in to hear me and John grade the above signings, discuss Calvin Ridley, and theorize about NFL Draft ramifications.

Free agency left the Jaguars with a hole at wide receiver after Calvin Ridley cashed in with the Tennessee Titans. Gabe Davis shouldn’t be expected to fill Ridley’s shoes single-handily, even assuming a bounceback from Zay Jones. He had 321 yards in 9 games last year; Davis racked up 335 yards in Weeks 5, 8, and 12 compared to 411 yards across his other 14 games.

That said, neither of us believes Jacksonville should select a receiver 17th overall. If you move that pick in a package for someone like Rome Odunze, Brandon Aiyuk, or Tee Higgins, sure. Now we’re talking. But unless a top-three prospect or top-flight veteran is realistically available, John and I think the middle of the first round is a bit rich for the second tier of wideouts.

