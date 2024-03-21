Jaguars News (3/21): What does Brian Burns’ deal mean for Josh Allen?

Good morning!

Here is today’s roundup of the latest news, rumors, and analysis on your Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jaguars podcast: Grading the 2024 free agency class (Big Cat Country)

Free agency left the Jaguars with a hole at wide receiver after Calvin Ridley cashed in with the Tennessee Titans. Gabe Davis shouldn’t be expected to fill Ridley’s shoes single-handily, even assuming a bounceback from Zay Jones. He had 321 yards in 9 games last year; Davis racked up 335 yards in Weeks 5, 8, and 12 compared to 411 yards across his other 14 games.

Jaguars Poll OTW: What would you give up in a trade for WR Brandon Aiyuk? (Big Cat Country)

Ultimately, while giving up a 2nd round pick rather than a 1st would certainly be ideal, the answer to this poll comes down to this: do you have faith that Baalke can draft a top-7 NFL WR with the 17th overall pick? If the answer is yes, no-deal seems the right move. However, if you think the likelihood of Baalke drafting an Aiyuk-quality WR at pick 17 is about as likely as Luke Fortner making the Pro Bowl this year... well, where do I sign?

Gus’ Tiers: NFL pass-catching units (1010XL)

For this week’s Tier, I ranked each team’s pass-catching unit (WR/TE/RB) following the first wave of free agency. I thought it’d be an interesting exercise after Calvin Ridley left the Jaguars for the Titans.

Jaguars Mailbag: What Did We Learn in Free Agency? (Jaguar Report)

Q: Do you think Trent not giving up the first round pick for Aiyuk gives insight into who they’re planning to take with it? wanting to take someone who they don’t think will be there at 48? And if so do you think it would be receiver or something else A: No. I do not think anything related to Brandon Aiyuk was anything more than kicking the tires. There is chatter around a lot of players with the Jaguars, and with all teams. Chatter without legs doesn’t mean much. I don’t think this had legs, and I don’t think it means anything for No. 17. I think it was simply a great player being available and the Jaguars doing their due diligence, much like they do with a lot of players.

Full Details of Arik Armstead’s Contract With Jaguars Revealed (Jaguar Report)

According to Armstead’s contract, he officially signed for three years and $43 million ($14.5 million per year) with $28 million in guarantees. This makes Armstead the No. 15 defensive tackle in terms of average annual value. Armstead’s cap hits will be $4.5 million in 2024, $7.4 million in 2025, and $19.4 million in 2026. Due to void years, Armstead will also have cap hits for three years after his contract ends: $12.2 million in 2027, $4.9 million in 2028, and $2.4 million in 2029.

2024 NFL Free Agency: One positive takeaway for all 32 NFL teams (PFF)

[Arik] Armstead joins a Jaguars defensive tackle unit that ranked 31st in the NFL in pass-rush grade in 2023. They also ranked 31st in pass-rush win rate. Despite entering his 10th NFL season, Armstead is still just 30 years old, so he should have plenty of production left in him.

Agent’s Take: Breaking down 15 notable multiyear contracts from early part of 2024 NFL free agency (CBS Sports)

A contract stalemate led to the Carolina Panthers placing a $24.007 million franchise tag on Burns then trading him to the New York Giants for a 2024 second-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick. There was also a swap of 2024 fifth-round picks. Burns got the big payday he had been wanting from the Panthers in connection with the trade. The Giants made Burns the NFL’s second-highest paid edge rusher with a $28.2 million-per-year contract. Burns’ contract will surely become an important data point in any negotiations edge rusher Josh Allen, who was designated as a franchise player by the Jacksonville Jaguars, has for a long-term deal.

New kickoff format, ban on hip-drop tackle among 10 rule proposals to be heard at Annual League Meeting (NFL.com)

Arrest warrant issued for Lions CB Cameron Sutton for alleged domestic battery (NFL.com)

Ex-Saints WR Michael Thomas to enter pretrial diversion program (ESPN)

Source: Browns signing veteran RB D’Onta Foreman (ESPN)

Caleb Williams shows off skill set at USC pro day (ESPN)

The Rise and Fall of The Draft Network (Wide Left Football)