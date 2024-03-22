 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tweets of the week: Jaguars at THE PLAYERS and more

A roundup of Jaguars highlights, hype, and more from Twitter this week

By Caitlin Connor
/ new
THE PLAYERS Championship - Round Three Photo by James Gilbert/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

Happy Friday, Big Cat Country! Let’s look at some of this week’s Jacksonville Jaguars highlights, hype, and more from Twitter.

The Jaguars shared highlights from Mitch Morse, Arik Armstead, and Darnell Savage:

Andre Cisco’s reaction to Darnell Savage’s highlights:

Arik Armstead’s response to his signing news:

He also asked about Jacksonville and highlighted arguably the most important fact:

The team and Florida Lottery collaborated for National Reading Month:

Our QB1 was at THE PLAYERS creating memories:

Jaguars in the wild at THE PLAYERS:

Cornerback coach Cory Robinson was spotted at Clemson’s Pro Day with Nate Wiggins:

Phil Rauscher worked out Alt and Fisher at Notre Dame’s Pro Day:

Malik Jackson’s mic’d up moment was revisited on Good Morning Football:

Daniel Thomas on Aaron Donald’s retirement:

Tyson Campbell and Parker Washington celebrated birthdays:

UCF welcomed Gabe Davis back to the Sunshine State:

Nick Wright shared his opinion on Trevor’s contract:

A throwback with the franchise’s first draft pick and hall of famer:

Tom McManus spoke facts:

Reactions to the Jaguars signing Joey Slye:

Reactions to the Jaguars signing Trevis Gipson:

Not following us on social media? You can find us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads.

More From Big Cat Country

Loading comments...