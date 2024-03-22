Tweets of the week: Jaguars at THE PLAYERS and more

Happy Friday, Big Cat Country! Let’s look at some of this week’s Jacksonville Jaguars highlights, hype, and more from Twitter.

The Jaguars shared highlights from Mitch Morse, Arik Armstead, and Darnell Savage:

Andre Cisco’s reaction to Darnell Savage’s highlights:

Arik Armstead’s response to his signing news:

He also asked about Jacksonville and highlighted arguably the most important fact:

I need a masterclass on everything Jacksonville ….. who got me ? #DUUUVAL — Arik Armstead (@arikarmstead) March 16, 2024

The team and Florida Lottery collaborated for National Reading Month:

For National Reading Month, we teamed up with @FloridaLottery to bring a Literacy Locker Room to Fort Caroline Elementary School where Dequan Jackson and De'Shaan Dixon read to students and helped distribute 500 books! pic.twitter.com/1cbwebHpkI — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) March 19, 2024

Our QB1 was at THE PLAYERS creating memories:

⁦@Trevorlawrencee⁩ is a man of the people. Just made this kids day at ⁦@THEPLAYERS⁩ . Took 15 seconds to sign his hat and created the memory of a lifetime. pic.twitter.com/vkzqnGqn2f — Justin Barney (@JustinBarneyTV) March 15, 2024

Jaguars in the wild at THE PLAYERS:

Cornerback coach Cory Robinson was spotted at Clemson’s Pro Day with Nate Wiggins:

Pointed out by @BillyM_91: Jaguars CB coach Cory Robinson working out Clemson CB Nate Wiggins at Clemson's Pro Day. He was at Georgia's too pic.twitter.com/OUtJX5ufx2 — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) March 14, 2024

Phil Rauscher worked out Alt and Fisher at Notre Dame’s Pro Day:

Jets, Patriots, Chargers, Bears, Giants, Broncos, and Jags OL coaches are working out Fisher and Alt at ND pro day. pic.twitter.com/Vj9iDjNe3A — Billy M (@BillyM_91) March 21, 2024

Malik Jackson’s mic’d up moment was revisited on Good Morning Football:

Can't have @TheMalikJackson at the table without revisiting this iconic mic'd up clip pic.twitter.com/iwDomXNk8x — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) March 15, 2024

Daniel Thomas on Aaron Donald’s retirement:

When my kids ask me how good Arron Donald was https://t.co/MqDwiuFfZh pic.twitter.com/TqymxbvYhN — daniel thomas (@gamechanger021) March 15, 2024

Tyson Campbell and Parker Washington celebrated birthdays:

UCF welcomed Gabe Davis back to the Sunshine State:

Nick Wright shared his opinion on Trevor’s contract:

"I am near 100% confident that Dak Prescott and Trevor Lawrence are both signing new deals before next season begins."



— @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/4aPpVA8rgz — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) March 20, 2024

A throwback with the franchise’s first draft pick and hall of famer:

Watching the 1997 NFL Draft and it was a special time for left tackles.



Walter Jones also went 6th overall in ‘97 pic.twitter.com/C4CNFrtvMF — Steve Palazzolo (@PFF_Steve) March 18, 2024

Tom McManus spoke facts:

Although each one was phenomenal in their own right, the only pic is @FredTaylorMade. https://t.co/i5xbrPebw9 — Tom McManus (@meathead55) March 18, 2024

Reactions to the Jaguars signing Joey Slye:

Never forget when Joey Slye kicked the game-winning field goal to end the Ravens’ 24 straight preseason win streak and held up the L after pic.twitter.com/jsQGgzDAVl — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) March 18, 2024

Reactions to the Jaguars signing Trevis Gipson:

