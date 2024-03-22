Jaguars News (3/22): Trent Baalke skips UF pro day sans Ricky Pearsall

Good morning!

Here is today’s roundup of the latest news, rumors, and analysis on your Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jaguars week in quotes: Free agency special (Big Cat Country)

“Super excited. The love was there, mutual interest and the opportunity, just couldn’t turn it down. So, I’m excited and happy to be here. As far as what I have to offer, just explosiveness, excitement, speed and physicality. Just excited to play my game and bring my game to Jacksonville.”

Trent Baalke cancels his UF Pro Day trip after Ricky Pearsall opts out (Jags Wire)

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke planned to attend the Florida Gators’ Pro Day on Thursday, according to Mark Long of the Associated Press, but cancelled his trip after wide receiver Ricky Pearsall opted out of the workout.

NFL free agency: Roster additions, cuts, remaining questions (ESPN)

Despite signing [Ronald] Darby to play opposite Tyson Campbell, cornerback is still an area that needs work. The nickelback spot needs an upgrade, and Campbell is entering the final year of his rookie contract. An extension isn’t as automatic as it seemed after 2022 after Campbell had a down season in 2023. A corner in the first two rounds of the draft is likely.

Favorite, least favorite 2024 free agency moves for all 32 NFL teams (PFF)

Jacksonville does need a rangy free safety who can cover a lot of ground and make plays on the ball when targeted, which is how Savage could fit alongside Andre Cisco. However, there are also rumblings that they envision him as a slot defender. In our opinion, the contract value here carries the extra “player was a first-round pick” cost with it, and Savage is not a very willing/aggressive tackler coming forward, which isn’t ideal in a nickel role or at safety.

BREAKING: Texans sign CB C.J. Henderson (Battle Red Blog)

Henderson, 25, was the No. 9 overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Florida, but the former Gator hasn’t lived up to that hype in his first four professional seasons.

