AFC South news: Pro Day visits, free agency, and more

What do you think of the new Texans’ threads?

First impressions are everything.

Of course, since the initial roar of the free agency period had died down by the time Cal leaked this, lots of talking heads are dissecting the way they were leaked. And, why. And then came the inevitable flood of Photoshop’ing and more.

Value of Things: Texans intrigue in free agency

Draft maneuvering could lead to something bigger.

The Texans have a clear two year window before C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson start getting expensive. The signing of Danielle Hunter clearly leaned directly into that fact. Using one of your second rounders to broker a deal for a veteran would also do that. We can analyze the individual players involved in a subsequent piece, but it is clear that they are at least exploring the possibility.

Report: Colts’ Shane Steichen and his assistant coaches attend Texas Pro Day

A handful of Colts offensive coaches traveled to Texas to attend the Longhorns Pro Day—which included two top wide receiver prospects in a loaded positional 2024 NFL Draft class.

Between the pair, it’s clear that the Colts could be looking to upgrade their current wide receiver corps with a field stretcher (i.e., someone with ‘cheetah-like speed,’ who can blow the top off of opposing secondaries). Both Mitchell and Worthy clearly fit that bill, even if they bring different physical measurables and skill-sets as receivers respectively.

What are the Colts missing in order to become contenders?

An offseason reflexion about the state of the NFL and where the Indianapolis Colts currently are

Quarterback is king in today’s NFL. The Colts could solve all their aforementioned issues, and if Anthony Richardson gets injured again or struggles in his second year, then that would be for nothing. Now if Richardson proves that his rookie flashes had substance behind them, and the Colts can at least build an average defense, then a deep playoff run is not out of the question for this roster.

The Colts reportedly contacted the Bears regarding a potential trade for Justin Fields

Did the Indianapolis Colts almost have the most dynamic quarterback room in the league?

What you you may not have heard is that the Indianapolis Colts reportedly made a play for the former first round pick. In fact, Benjamin Allbright has reported that the Colts made a call regarding Fields.

NFL free agency: Titans reportedly signing Sebastian Joseph-Day

Titans add some much needed depth on the defensive line

This signing fills a major need the Titans had on the defensive line. They still have needs at every other level of the defense. Ran Carthon will certainly fill some of those needs with the remaining free agents and some on day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Seahawks sign former Titans safety K’Von Wallace

K’Von Wallace won’t be returning to the Tennessee Titans in 2024. What does that mean for the defense?

Wallace played quality football for the Titans down the stretch of the 2023 campaign. He was claimed off waivers following the Kevin Byard trade and helped keep things together in the defensive backfield. From Week 11 onward, Pro Football Focus assigned Wallace an overall defensive grade of 75.9.

Titans HC Brian Callahan & GM Ran Carthon Attend Alabama’s Pro Day

The Tennessee Titans sent a large contingent to Alabama’s Pro Day

Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon and head coach Brian Callahan were present for the Alabama Crimson Tide Pro Day on Wednesday afternoon. It’s particularly notable because there were a ton of important Pro Days occurring simultaneously, including Texas, USC, and Ohio State. There are a number of prospects the Titans’ decision makers could have been closely observing.

