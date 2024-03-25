Jaguars post-free agency seven-round mock draft

The rush of the early free agency period is finally starting to quiet down, but the Jacksonville Jaguars made plenty of noise as one of the biggest spenders out there.

They addressed some key positions of need with the signings of Mitch Morse, Gabe Davis and Ronald Darby, while also landing team-friendly deals for some veteran depth and special teams help. Even so, the roster is still far from complete.

Let’s fill in the remaining holes with a fresh new seven round post free-agency 2024 mock draft using Pro Football Network’s mock draft simulator.

Round 1 - Pick 17: Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

After the combine, it felt like the idea of landing a player of Terrion Arnold’s character and caliber at seventeenth overall was a pipe dream. However, with the expected early run on quarterbacks and recent free agency shuffle, it doesn’t seem so far-fetched to believe Arnold could land right in the laps of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Arnold is pretty clearly the best pure man-to-man cover corner in the 2024 NFL Draft. He’s a terrific athlete with smooth movement skills and a knack for getting a hand (or two) on the football. Over the last two years, Arnold nabbed six interceptions and had 20 pass deflections while facing top-level competition in the SEC.

Terrion Arnold earned an elite 90 production score during his collegiate career, the 3rd-highest of any @AlabamaFTBL cornerback prospect over the last decade.



Teammate Kool-Aid McKinstry ranks sixth over that time frame with a production score of 83. pic.twitter.com/Iomseam13j — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 1, 2024

If Arnold is on the board at seventeen, it would be malpractice to pass on him considering the state of the Jacksonville corner position, as well as the gauntlet of receivers within the division. He would be a massive upgrade that is best case scenario for the Jags in round one.

Round 2 - Pick 48: Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan

Jacksonville has had quite the month in regards to their receiver room. In a span of just a couple of weeks, Jacksonville has signed Gabe Davis for $39 million, lost a bidding war for Calvin Ridley to the division rival Tennessee Titans, and inquired about a potential trade for San Francisco’s Brandon Aiyuk that has seemingly fizzled out.

In light of all of that, Jacksonville is clearly looking to add one more piece to their receiver room and all signs point to them addressing that need in the 2024 NFL Draft.

After passing on some bigger names in that second-tier of pass catchers in the first-round, the Jaguars are still able to land a big-time playmaker in Michigan’s Roman Wilson with the 48th overall pick.

An absolute burner with elite-level acceleration and stop on a dime ability, Wilson would provide Jacksonville a speed element they don’t currently have in their receiver room. On top of that, his understanding of route-timing paired with his improvisational skills when plays break down would help make Trevor Lawrence’s life much easier than it was in 2023.

*Jacksonville trades picks 96 and 116 to the Clevland Browns for pick 85

Round 3 - Pick 85: Brandon Dorlus, Edge, Oregon

In this simulator, edge options really start dwindling once it gets to the 85-95 range so instead of waiting around and hoping a decent option slips to pick 96, I have Jacksonville moving up nine spots to land one of the most underrated players in the 2024 NFL Draft in Oregon’s Brandon Dorlus.

There seems to be a wide array of projections for where Dorlus might land in the draft, which is likely due to his tweener size. He’s either a big edge or a small 3-technique, which seems like a good problem to have if you ask me. That versatility to move around would be great for a Jacksonville front that is desperate for pass rush help anywhere they can get it.

Love watching Brandon Dorlus pic.twitter.com/Tlm9ZoI5Lp — Billy M (@BillyM_91) February 24, 2024

Dorlus plays with a ton of physicality and has that long-limbed athletic profile that Trent Baalke traditionally likes in his lineman. He fits a similar mold to former Jag and current free agent, Dawuane Smoot, but with more upside as an interior penetrator.

Round 4 - Pick 114: MarShawn Lloyd, RB, USC

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ rushing attack was a disaster last season. The team finished the year ranking 24th in rushing yards (96 YPG) and were second to last in yards per carry (3.6) on the year.

Starting running back Travis Etienne did what he could, but he seemingly had to scratch and claw for every yard he gained, which caused him to ware down as the weeks passed. The lack of help behind him was huge part of that, as 2023 draftee, Tank Bigsby, struggled mightily to carve out any sort of role in his first year with the team.

Unfortunately for him, things went so poorly that Jacksonville can’t simply bank on him taking a significant step towards competency in 2024, which could mean adding more competition behind him via this years draft.

So with that in mind, Jacksonville nabs USC’s MarShawn Lloyd with their fist pick on Day-3.

Lloyd played second-fiddle to the Caleb Williams show in LA, but he still made the most of his touches in his lone season with the Trojans, tallying over 1,000 yards from scrimmage while averaging over eight yards per touch. His combination of burst, balance, speed, and strength would be hard to pass up at this stage of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Marshawn Lloyd at his best:



Patient to…

Explosive through…

Violent at collision point#NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/SEGXweJ1QN — Matt Waldman (@MattWaldman) February 2, 2024

Round 5 - Pick 153: M.J. Devonshire, CB, Pittsburgh

If Jacksonville were to double dip at any one position in the 2024 NFL Draft it would almost certainly be cornerback. So with the team’s second pick on the final day of the fun, they add another corner with man-to-man ability in Pittsburgh’s M.J. Devonshire.

After beginning his career at Kentucky, Devonshire transferred to Pitt in 2021 and spent the next three seasons making life difficult for opposing ACC quarterbacks. In his time with the Panthers, Devonshire tallied eight interceptions and returned three of them for touchdowns.

Along with that playmaking ability, Devonshire possesses extremely long arms for a smaller player and can play both outside and in the slot. He’s another great fit for this Nielsen defense.

Every team in #NFL is looking for long-armed corners and @Pitt_FB CB M.J. Devonshire has unusual length (33 3/8 arms) for someone 5-foot-11. @Mjdevonshirejr is hard to complete underneath stuff against because he knows how to use his reach to play around receivers like he does… pic.twitter.com/nwIjVDX7Tw — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) October 16, 2023

Round 6 - Pick 212: Travis Glover, OT, Georgia State

Last week it was reported that the Jacksonville Jaguars have scheduled a Top-30 visit with Georgia State offensive tackle, Travis Glover, who would be a great developmental option to add late on Day-3 of the 2024 NFL Draft.

A four-year starter for the Panthers, Glover was a First-Team All-Sun Belt selection as a senior. This led to him getting a late invite to Mobile for the Senior Bowl where he performed well.

Glover is massive player at 6-foot-6 and over 320lbs. That type of length and mass are worth a gamble at this point in the draft alone, but pair that with moldable technical traits and he has the makings of a potential swing tackle option of the future in Jacksonville.

The Senior Bowl add from yesterday, #GeorgiaState LT Travis Glover, plays with a mean streak in the run game and on screens.



Has experience at LT, LG (started 4 games there in ‘22) and started at RT in 2019. Patient hands, footwork must improve in pass pro, but has versatility. pic.twitter.com/HRVbhlXSnT — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) February 1, 2024

Round 7 - Pick 236: Will Reichard, K, Alabama

Jacksonville’s kicking situation has been a bit of a roller coaster of late. After an up and down season from Brandon McManus last year, the Jaguars decided to go a new direction in free agency after it was reported that they had agreed to terms with former Broncos kicker, Wil Lutz. However, not long after that report, Lutz apparently had a change of heart and decided to return to Denver.

Instead, the team signed Joey Slye as a backup plan of sorts. While he’s a fine enough option, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to add some young competition to the mix by way of the NCAA’s all-time points leader, Wil Reichard.

Alabama Kicker Will Reichard is now the NCAA's All Time Leader in points scored



He surpasses Keenan Reynolds previous record of 530 points pic.twitter.com/OMfvfgPfoz — PFF College (@PFF_College) December 2, 2023

In five seasons with the Crimson Tide, Reichard made 84% of his kicks with 10 of them being from 50+ yards.