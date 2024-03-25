Jaguars News (3/25): Titans add L’Jarius Sneed to its offseason portfolio

Good morning!

Trade details show Jaguars should’ve made stronger push for L’Jarius Sneed (Black & Teal)

The Tennessee Titans turned heads when they traded for L’Jarius Sneed. There were several teams interested in acquiring the two-time Super Bowl cornerback but his contract demands might’ve scared any potential suitors, including the Jacksonville Jaguars. Looking at the details of the deal, the Jags should regret they didn’t make a stronger push to land Sneed.

Packers Insider Breaks Down What Jaguars Are Getting in Darnell Savage (Jaguar Report)

Mosqueda: His man coverage skills are why he was drafted in the first round. I still think that he moves well, but wasn’t utilized in that way under DC Joe Barry, who played more of a zone match defense out of a two-high defense. He was originally drafted to play under Mike Pettine, who ran a more man-coverage style system. I think if he would have stayed in that system for multiple seasons, he would have panned out better.

Gene Frenette: Jaguars using free agency to get more physical in trenches a good offseason start (Times-Union)

After a relatively quiet free agency period last year for the Jacksonville Jaguars, and a knockout shopping spree in 2022, it was imperative for GM Trent Baalke to give this all-too-average roster a significant upgrade in several areas before the NFL Draft. Did that happen? Yes, in the critical areas of both interior lines. Everywhere else, that’s still to be determined.

2024 NFL mock draft: Big QB trade shakes up post-free agency forecast (Jags Wire)

After addressing a few of their needs in free agency, it seems cornerback and wide receiver will be the Jaguars’ top priorities in April. Sitting back at No. 17 overall to wait for one might not cut it, though. Mitchell looks like a perfect fit with new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen, but the Toledo cornerback has a strong chance at being the first cornerback off the board. With three receivers already gone in the top eight and a drop-off to the next tier of talent at the position, the Jaguars instead let go of a late third-round pick to slide up and secure Mitchell. It’s a small price to pay to snag the top defensive back of the draft class.

2024 NFL Draft: Six options for Jaguars with their No. 17 overall pick (FOX Sports)

[Adonai] Mitchell would give the Jags the quickness and boundary skills on the outside that they lost in Ridley’s departure. The former Longhorns star can also play inside: In his 888 offensive snaps at Texas last season, 731 were from a wide alignment and 150 from the slot, according to Pro Football Focus.

As NFL quarterback carousel spins, which recent moves were upgrades and downgrades? (The Athletic)

As backup to Trevor Lawrence, Jones is fine. The 2021 15th pick — who struggled with accuracy on the Patriots — proved he’s far better suited for this role than as a starter. Jones may have competition for that No. 2 job, however, as C.J. Beathard returns for his fourth season with the team.

Are Colts slipping behind AFC South rivals? Assessing the division’s offseason (so far) (The Athletic)

Lawrence’s up-and-down play, albeit some of it likely due to injury and poor offensive line play, led to the Jaguars’ second-half collapse in which they blew their chance at winning back-to-back AFC South titles and missed the playoffs entirely. Jacksonville strengthened its offensive line by bringing in former Pro Bowl center Mitch Morse, who should be a significant upgrade over Luke Fortner. Despite their free fall, the Jaguars still finished 9-8 and went 2-0 against the Colts, so it’s hard to suggest Indianapolis is a better team at the moment. Jacksonville will likely have something to say about the AFC South in 2024.

O-Zone: Self-promotion (Jaguars.com)

The way I see it, we have three open starting positions: Cornerback, defensive tackle and X receiver. With us reportedly going to run a lot of 4-2-5, I can see us going some form of defensive tackle, cornerback and wide receiver in the first three rounds. Do you see it similarly? Sort of, but not exactly. With Arik Armstead, DaVon Hamilton and Roy Robertson-Harris on the roster, I don’t know that there’s an “open starting position” on the Jaguars at defensive tackle. And while the Jaguars could add a receiver, I don’t see them having to draft a starter. I absolutely see corner as the biggest need. As for the Jaguars’ likely direction in the first three rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft, I would lean offensive line, corner and perhaps receiver – though I could also see defensive tackle in there.

O-Zone: Great expectations (Jaguars.com)

I would be surprised if Washington gets significant reps unless Kirk is injured, and Jones from this view seems like a special teams player. Cooks showed potential and the thought here is this is a critical season for him to show if he can fit into a receiving rotation or be more of a career-practice-squad/backup option.

Women’s History Month | Meet Director of Corporate Accounting, Melisa Keenan (Jaguars.com)

What is your advice to younger women interested in working in sports? Make the most of every opportunity you get. Nothing can take the place of hard work.

