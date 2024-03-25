Jacksonville Jaguars 2024 mock draft roundup

The Jacksonville Jaguars are about one month away from the 2024 NFL Draft.

With free agency now largely behind the team, the draft will be the next opportunity to reshape the roster in hopes of fixing last season’s ailments.

The same names continue to be floated around for the Jags, and many play defense. This week though, many writers think the Jags are liable to take a big-name receiver.

ESPN

Mel Kiper put out a new mock this week, and has the Jags taking a corner. The pick is Alabama DB Terrion Arnold, who seldom gets left off one of these roundups.

USA Today

The staff at USA Today gives us a two-in-one with their mock. Writer Nate Davis throws a curveball into the operation, thinking the Jags trade back to 20 with the Pittsburgh Steelers and take FSU edge rusher Jared Verse. Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz on the other hand thinks the team goes offense and drafts LSU receiver Brian Thomas Jr. Both players are frequent names on Jaguars mocks.

DAVIS: You can never have too many athletic, bendy pass rushers in the NFL. That’s especially true if your best one (Josh Allen) is on the franchise tag while former No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker is still trying to live up to that label. Verse was a first-team All-American during both of his seasons with the Seminoles, registering nine sacks in each. MIDDLEHURST-SCHWARTZ: Yes, Jacksonville spent a sizable sum to bring on a deep threat in Gabe Davis. But unless the team can also bring back Calvin Ridley, general manager Trent Baalke could find it hard to pass on Thomas, who will be a major matchup problem thanks to his 6-3, 209-pound frame and 4.33-second speed in the 40-yard dash.

NFL.com

In Chad Reuter’s mock, he picked a name that hasn’t been linked often to the team. Reuter sees defense in the Jags’ first-round future, but sees it in the form of Penn State edge rusher Chop Robinson.

Tagging Josh Allen keeps him and Travon Walker in place for 2024. Robinson takes over the departed K’Lavon Chaisson’s designated pass rusher role (with Walker moving inside when necessary) and has the potential to take over for Allen in 2025 if the veteran departs in free agency.

Pro Football Network

Keff Ciardello’s mock is one of the most unique in recent weeks. He sees the team taking a wide receiver, which is common, but has that receiver being Washington’s Rome Odunze. In many mocks, the speedy receiver tends not to make it all the way to the 17th pick.

As Trevor Lawrence’s impending contract negotiations loom, along with the arrival of Mac Jones via trade, the Jacksonville Jaguars give both QBs a puncher’s chance by reinforcing their receiving arsenal with a highly rated and extremely talented pass catcher in Washington’s Rome Odunze.

The 33rd Team

Marcus Mosher also likes a marquee receiver to Jacksonville in the first round. Mosher thinks Texas’ Adonai Mitchell is the pick. Mitchell is a name in recent weeks that has picked up a lot of first-round steam, and fills the hole left by Calvin Ridley.

The Jacksonville Jaguars missing out on re-signing Calvin Ridley this offseason was quite surprising. That loss will hurt their offense if they don’t address receiver early in the draft. Adonai Mitchell would be a great long-term fit with Christian Kirk, as Mitchell can play on the outside and stretch the field. Running a 4.33-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, Mitchell has the size and athleticism to be a No. 1 receiver in the NFL.

Yahoo Sports

Another two-fer with this one, as Charles McDonald and Nate Tice combine for the mock The pair also thinks the pick is Mitchell for the same reasons as Mosher.

The Jaguars have a big hole at wide receiver after losing Calvin Ridley in free agency. They can attempt to fill that hole with Mitchell, who has the upside to develop into a true No. 1 wide receiver in the NFL.

Fantasypros

Kent Wayrauch gets us back to a familiar face. In Wayrauch’s 2.0 mock, he inks Toledo corner Quinyon Mitchell to Jacksonville. Much like fellow corner Arnold, Mitchell is a mainstay among Jags mocks.

The Jaguars will fill one of their biggest needs with a corner who maybe fell more than he should. Quinyon Mitchell was easily one of the biggest winners at the NFL Combine this year thanks to his blazing 4.33 forty time. At Toledo, Mitchell provided versatile utility in coverage where he allowed more than 50 receiving yards just twice last season, per PFF.

Big Cat Country

Appleman followed Kiper’s route and took Arnold at 17th overall.