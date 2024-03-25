Jaguars draft rumors: Kool-Aid McKinstry’s notable Alabama pro day

Is the Kool-Aid Man coming to town?

At the University of Alabama’s Pro Day this week, cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry had a life-changing afternoon. McKinstry went through his workouts with a Jones fracture in his right foot– a fracture in the pinky toe. His injury was discovered during the NFL Combine, where he was unable to participate. But on his Pro Day, he dazzled.

During his workouts, McKinstry jumped a 34.5-inch vertical, jumped over 10 feet in the broad jump, and ran around a 4.5 in the 40-yard dash. All 32 teams, including scouts from Jacksonville, were in attendance.

Alabama CB Kool-Aid McKinstry probably made himself some money here at pro day, running a 40 that scouts clocked as low as 4.47 — despite a Jones fracture that doctors discovered at the combine. He’ll have surgery Friday and is expected to be full go for camp. pic.twitter.com/mee0fEihE3 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 20, 2024

With the Jaguars potentially in the market for a corner in the first round of the draft, ESPN’s Matt Miller thinks McKinstry’s showing might have gotten him a one-way ticket to Duval County.

An NFC area scout said to me, “Him going out there and competing despite the injury says a lot about his want-to and competitive desire to attack those question marks that were out there about him.” I could see McKinstry being selected as high as No. 17 overall to the Jaguars, and it’s hard to see him getting past the Eagles (No. 22), Packers (No. 26), Cardinals (No. 27) or Lions (No. 29) in Round 1.

McKinstry has been a relative mainstay on recent Jaguar mock drafts, as corner, edge rusher and receiver are agreed upon to be the team’s most glaring needs.

With the signing of veteran Ronald Darby, the team has two starting corners today but could certainly use the skills of a guy like McKinstry who defended 23 passes over three years in Tuscaloosa.

Bleacher Report compares McKinstry to Marshon Lattimore. At the combine, McKinstry graded out as the second-best corner though ESPN has him outside the top-5. He also returns punts, giving him an extra niche with the team for the future.

With more and more teams now in the quarterback and receiver market ahead of the Jags at pick 17, corner might become the most obvious choice.

If the Jags pick up McKinstry, he projects to be a guy that will leave many saying, “Oh yeah!”