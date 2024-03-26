Jaguars News (3/26): Doug Pederson’s top quotes from NFL Annual Meeting

Good morning!

Here is today’s roundup of the latest news, rumors, and analysis on your Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jaguars post-free agency seven-round mock draft (Big Cat Country)

There seems to be a wide array of projections for where [Brandon] Dorlus might land in the draft, which is likely due to his tweener size. He’s either a big edge or a small 3-technique, which seems like a good problem to have if you ask me. That versatility to move around would be great for a Jacksonville front that is desperate for pass rush help anywhere they can get it.

Jacksonville Jaguars 2024 mock draft roundup (Big Cat Country)

The same names continue to be floated around for the Jags, and many play defense. This week though, many writers think the Jags are liable to take a big-name receiver.

Jaguars draft rumors: Kool-Aid McKinstry’s notable Alabama pro day (Big Cat Country)

During his workouts, McKinstry jumped a 34.5-inch vertical, jumped over 10 feet in the broad jump, and ran around a 4.5 in the 40-yard dash. All 32 teams, including scouts from Jacksonville, were in attendance.

Observations on Doug Pederson’s Owners Meeting interviews (Big Cat Country)

When asked about his comfort level about the cornerback room Coach Pederson seemed confident in the current group, while leaving the door open to additional draft additions.

NFL Annual Meeting 2024: “I Don’t Know if I’ll Ever Get over It …” (Jaguars.com)

Pederson, entering his third season as the Jaguars’ head coach, spoke to the media Monday morning at the 2024 NFL Annual Meeting at Ritz-Carlton Grand Lakes. Among the multiple topics he discussed: The Jaguars’ slide to end the 2023 regular season, a finish that cost them a second consecutive AFC South title and a spot in the postseason.

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson motivated by collapse (ESPN)

Head coach Doug Pederson said he’s never going to forget the sting of that 1-5 stretch to end the season. Not only is it motivating him this offseason — and he’s hoping the same for his players — it also has been a major factor in how the Jaguars shape their offseason.

Forging a winning culture: Pederson hopes leadership overhaul will help young Jaguars thrive (Times-Union)

Pederson had a bit to say about all of them, but he kept mentioning one phrase when talking about both Morse and Armstead: “veteran presence.”

5 takeaways from Doug Pederson’s post-free agency press conference (Jags Wire)

Pederson said that the team currently envisions 2023 fifth-round pick Antonio Johnson stepping into the starting lineup at safety and he said that [Darnell] Savage is currently the favorite to start as the starting nickel cornerback.

2024 NFL Free Agency: Grading Every AFC Team’s Early Haul (The 33rd Team)

Jacksonville is top 10 in positional spending at wide receiver (fourth), offensive line (10th), edge (fifth) and linebacker (second). Still, none of those positions feel like the on-field play matches the financial commitment.

2024 NFL Draft Guide (1010XL)

All the football heads at 1010XL/92.5 FM have gathered to preview the upcoming draft in April.

RB Damien Harris announces retirement after five seasons in NFL (NFL.com)

NFL owners vote to ban hip-drop tackle at Annual League Meeting (NFL.com)

Changes to NFL kickoff rules unanimously approved by committee, per source (Canal Street Chronicles)

Harbaugh: J.J. McCarthy ‘plays quarterback’ better than any QB in the draft (Big Blue View)

Broncos tease uniform changes (Mile High Report)

John Lynch says there have been zero trade discussions involving Brandon Aiyuk (Niners Nation)

Minnesota Vikings’ Jonathan Greenard Decision Reveals How Weird Analytics Are (Wide Left Football)