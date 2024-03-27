Jaguars News (3/27): The Devin Duvernay signing has already aged well

Good morning!

The Jaguars should trade up to draft a wide receiver AND a cornerback (Big Cat Country)

The Jacksonville Jaguars should be aggressive early in the 2024 NFL Draft. The depth at both wide receiver and cornerback (both areas of need for the Jaguars) is good, but more than that, there is star potential at both positions. To capitalize, the Jags would be smart to attack it early.

If you could have a beer with a Jaguars player from the past and present, which two would you pick? (Big Cat Country)

For me personally, in regards to Jaguars players from the past, my immediate answer would be Rashean Mathis or Fred Taylor, and for the present, I would probably pick Foye Oluokun or Cam Robinson.

NFL passes new hybrid kickoff rule. Here’s how it works and how Jaguars can take advantage (Times-Union)

On Tuesday at the NFL Annual Meetings in Orlando, the league’s 32 owners reportedly voted to approve a new hybrid kickoff model that aims to create more kickoff return opportunities after a historically low return rate for kickoffs during the 2023 season.

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson’s Stance on New Kickoff Rule (Jaguar Report)

As Pederson noted, the rule change could now also play an even larger role on how teams scout receivers and other offensive players.

Everything we heard and buzz from 2024 NFL owners meetings (ESPN)

Head coach Doug Pederson remained noncommittal about whether he’s going to take over playcalling duties in 2024. Pederson and offensive coordinator Press Taylor split those in 2022 — Pederson called plays in the first half of games and Taylor the second — but Pederson gave Taylor the job full time in 2023. The offense took a step back from 2022, when it finished in the top 10 in the NFL in scoring, total yards per game and passing yards per game.

Convicted sex offender who hacked jumbotron at the Jacksonville Jaguars’ stadium gets 220 years (AP News)

A convicted child molester has been sentenced to 220 years in federal prison for producing child sexual abuse material and hacking the jumbotron at the Jacksonville Jaguars stadium after the team learned he was a registered sex offender and fired him.

2024 NFL Draft: Perfect player fits for teams that spent big in free agency (PFF)

The Jaguars elected to release cornerback Darious Williams and, for now, signed a solid veteran option in Ronald Darby to serve as their No. 2 outside cornerback, but [Terrion] Arnold could step in and win that job outright with a good camp. Arnold has the size you want in today’s NFL at 6-foot and 190 pounds with nearly 32-inch arms, and he put up a 10-foot-9 broad jump at the combine that lands him in the 87th percentile among cornerbacks in PFF’s database.

2024 NFL Draft Guide (1010XL)

All the football heads at 1010XL/92.5 FM have gathered to preview the upcoming draft in April.

