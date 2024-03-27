The Jaguars should trade up to draft a wide receiver AND a cornerback

The Jacksonville Jaguars should be aggressive early in the 2024 NFL Draft. The depth at both wide receiver and cornerback (both areas of need for the Jaguars) is good, but more than that, there is star potential at both positions. To capitalize, the Jags would be smart to attack it early.

Here’s why:

1. The window is now.

According to a source (Head Coach Doug Pederson), the window for the Jaguars to make a deep playoff run is now. Their offseason acquisitions, as well as having Trevor Lawrence on a rookie deal, is even more evidence. To capitalize on this time frame, the Jaguars top brass should go for needs early on. This means a highly rated corner who can play both in the slot and outside, as well as a wide receiver with speed.

2. We drafted 100 people last season.

In 2023, General Manager Trent Baalke drafted every single player eligible to be drafted (and somehow, only Right Tackle Anton Harrison did anything). If the coaching staff is doing their job, at least some of those picks will develop over time — and while they do, let’s double down on ready-to-roll starters in 2024.

3. Trust Trent early.

If Trent has done one thing his predecessor didn’t, it’s hit on early draft picks. Trevor was obvious, but Travis Etienne has arguably been the most consistent offensive weapon the past two seasons. Travon Walker came into his own in his second season. Tyson Campbell faced injuries in 2023 but was Pro Bowl-caliber in 2022. As a rookie, Anton Harrison was the team’s rock on an otherwise putrid offensive line. I don’t stand by the Baalke Masterclass after the first and maybe early second round, but that’s why we throw our chips in early.

4. 17 is a lucky number.

Not only is 17 Evan Engram’s number, but it’s a fantastic place to move around if you’re the Jaguars. Baalke did a nice job of trading back last year — accruing more picks while still getting his guy (Anton Harrison) last season. One could argue he didn’t do a good enough job to move up and acquire a more optimal pick from there. However, a 2024 mid-first round pick in a stacked draft at multiple positions offers flexibility. My hope: The Jags move back a few picks, still nab a top caliber corner/wide receiver, and gain the draft ammo needed to move back into the first round and draft the first rounder who will go up against the other first rounder.

Bottom line: The Jags were aggressive in free agency. They should do the same in the 2024 NFL Draft.

What do you think the Jags should do early in the draft?