Jaguars News (3/28): Adonai Mitchell becoming a popular mock pick at 17

Good morning!

Here is today’s roundup of the latest news, rumors, and analysis on your Jacksonville Jaguars.

2024 NFL Draft: Jaguars prospect tracker (Big Cat Country)

Jacksonville has already shown interest in more than 50 draft prospects through meetings, visits, and more.

NFL mock draft 2024: 2-round projection after free agency frenzy (SB Nation)

The Jaguars simply cannot pass on a receiver early here. In a pivotal year for the Jacksonville offense and QB Trevor Lawrence, finding another receiver on the outside could open up a lot of offense for WR Christian Kirk and TE Evan Engram. [Adonai] Mitchell is a smooth mover on the outside, who still has his best football ahead of him.

NFL mock draft: Trades galore as one of the best QB prospects slides outside the top 10 (Yahoo Sports)

The Jaguars have a big hole at wide receiver after losing Calvin Ridley in free agency. They can attempt to fill that hole with [Adonai] Mitchell, who has the upside to develop into a true No. 1 wide receiver in the NFL.

Malik Nabers had dinner with Giants, met with Patriots and others ahead of Wednesday’s Pro Day (Pro Football Talk)

Nabers also met with the Patriots, Titans, Jets, and Jaguars and he is set to meet with the Cardinals after he works out. All except the Jaguars are picking in the top 10 and the Patriots and Cardinals are both in front of the Giants.

Ole Miss CB Deantre Prince reportedly scheduled to visit Jaguars (Jags Wire)

The 6’0, 183-pound corner put up impressive numbers at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine where he recorded a 4.38 40-yard dash and 125-inch broad jump.

City Council approves $10M for ‘Stadium of the Future’ design, engineering services (News 4 Jax)

The Jaguars’ “Stadium of the Future” took a big step forward Tuesday night when the Jacksonville City Council voted in favor of a plan to spend $10 million to get started on the stadium’s construction design and engineering services. While $10 million is a drop in the bucket considering the cost for the project is an estimated $1.4 billion, this is the first official agreement from the city, which is a significant step.

D.J. Chark details ‘toxic’ environment that doomed the 2018 Jaguars (Jags Wire)

In an appearance on a podcast hosted by Marlon Humphrey of the Baltimore Ravens, Chark said things were a mess behind the scenes in Jacksonville.

O-Zone: Nap time (Jaguars.com)

What are the chances that both Walker Little and Cam Robinson are on the roster to start the season? Do you see trade value for either? I expect the chances are better both are on the roster in 2024 than not. What the Jaguars do in the NFL 2024 NFL Draft could change that. If the Jaguars select a left tackle on Day 1 or 2, I suspect Robinson could be traded – mainly because doing so could clear significant salary-cap space.

Former Jaguars SVP Dan Edwards Honored with Pro Football Hall of Fame Award of Excellence (Jaguars.com)

Edwards, an original Jaguars executive who exclusively led the team’s communications department throughout the existence of the franchise until 2021, will receive the Hall of Fame’s Award of Excellence for Public Relations.

Women’s History Month | Meet Vice President of UK Operations Maria Gigante (Jaguars.com)

What is your advice to younger women interested in working in sports? Work hard and put in the work, don’t let your gender hold you back. Look for support and mentorship from either a man or a woman in the organization, finding those connections will be key to your growth.

2024 NFL Draft: Updated needs for all 32 NFL teams after free agency (PFF)

While Jacksonville’s current receiving corps of Gabe Davis, Zay Jones and Christian Kirk is decent, it isn’t likely to strike fear into opponents. Jones could be on the hot seat if Jacksonville were to take a receiver early in the draft. He missed eight games due to injury last season and has just one season with at least 700 yards to his name.

2024 NFL Draft: Six first-round trades we want to see (PFF)

Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke very sharply traded down multiple times in the first round of last year’s draft before ultimately selecting tackle Anton Harrison, who many believed to be their preferred target all along, and he looked the part as a rookie at right tackle.

2024 NFL Draft: Best, worst NFL teams at drafting in the first round since 2014 (PFF)

Few teams have had as much draft capital as the Jaguars over the past decade. They have picked 12 times in the first round, and seven times in the top 10, including the No. 1 overall pick twice. And that doesn’t even count their three consecutive top-five picks from 2012-14.

2024 NFL Draft Guide (1010XL)

All the football heads at 1010XL/92.5 FM have gathered to preview the upcoming draft in April.

2024 NFL Draft: What We Learned from LSU’s pro day (NFL.com)

Panthers agree to terms with pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney on two-year, $20 million contract (NFL.com)

‘A lot of people think the Giants’ guy is J.J. McCarthy’ (Big Blue View)

How one motion play swept through the NFL in 2023: ‘Everybody is copying it’ (The Athletic)

Aaron Rodgers and a VP bid that never was: ‘That would’ve been really interesting’ (The Athletic)

Safe or ‘stupid’? NFL stakeholders defend, condemn controversial hip-drop tackle ban (The Athletic)

NFL Draft: Marvin Harrison Jr. is the best WR, and arguably best overall player, in this class. Don’t overthink it (Yahoo Sports)

Golden Age Of WR Prospects: 2024 Draft Class Shatters Records And Expectations (The 33rd Team)