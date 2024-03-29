Tweets of the week: Jaguars player reactions to rule changes, Sacksonville, and more

Happy Friday, Big Cat Country! Let’s look at some of this week’s Jacksonville Jaguars highlights, hype, and more from Twitter.
Andre Cisco and Maurice Jones-Drew celebrated birthdays:
Happy birthday, @andrecisco7! @FISGlobal | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/qvDDmvPXfr— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) March 23, 2024
HBD, @MJD! #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/c8Tv8xBDXG— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) March 23, 2024
Andre Cisco was thankful for the birthday wishes:
Thank you Jacksonville Jaguars https://t.co/Fd3pBYoDgf— Dre Cisco (@andrecisco7) March 23, 2024
NFL UK highlighted MJD on his birthday:
TWO 80-yard touchdowns in the same game @MJD brought it for the @Jaguars pic.twitter.com/R4Bv2N3dgZ— NFL UK (@NFLUK) March 23, 2024
Happy birthday to the iconic @MJD Here's hoping you got all the blankets on your special day pic.twitter.com/OsX5sPwQFP— NFL UK (@NFLUK) March 23, 2024
Yale alumni Foye Oluokun had some thoughts on the team’s win and the NFL’s hip-drop tackle rule change:
Ohhh i cant wait to get to camp mannnn https://t.co/Md9RqZ3Kkx— Craig Johnson. St. Ignatius , MT (@foyelicious) March 22, 2024
I knowwwww someone on the committee has tried to play defense before... ⁉️ https://t.co/lPI8gxqEdi— Craig Johnson. St. Ignatius , MT (@foyelicious) March 25, 2024
Jaxson DeVille remains the best mascot in the NFL:
March 22, 2024
Anton Harrison brought back his daily takes:
If you don’t eat grits with sugar you’re not eating them right.— Anton Harrison ₇₁ (@Ayee_Tonn) March 25, 2024
If you eat tomatoes bigger than diced… I’m actually afraid of you— Anton Harrison ₇₁ (@Ayee_Tonn) March 26, 2024
If you’ve never dipped your French fries in your milkshake you’re not serious about life— Anton Harrison ₇₁ (@Ayee_Tonn) March 27, 2024
Steak shouldn’t be eaten under Medium Well argue with yo mama— Anton Harrison ₇₁ (@Ayee_Tonn) March 27, 2024
Pineapples DO NOT go on pizza— Anton Harrison ₇₁ (@Ayee_Tonn) March 28, 2024
Sugar belongs on spaghetti— Anton Harrison ₇₁ (@Ayee_Tonn) March 28, 2024
Fred Taylor’s thoughts on the Lambeau Leap wall height in Green Bay:
All the years prior to playing at Lambeau I thought the walls were taller… ♂️ still don’t think they’re that tall…my bad cheeseheads https://t.co/ixYrEk18p4— Fred Taylor (@FredTaylorMade) March 23, 2024
Jamal Agnew’s takes on the NFL’s new kickoff rule:
No more touchbacks— Mal (@jamalagnew) March 26, 2024
Punt & kick returns are some of the most exciting plays in the sport, glad they’re finding ways to keep them safe & relevant.— Mal (@jamalagnew) March 26, 2024
D.J. Chark made an appearance on the Punch Line Podcast and commented on the 2018 Jaguars locker room:
The 2018 Sacksonville team was the most toxic locker room pic.twitter.com/BSlc4vhJLz— Punch Line Podcast (@punchlinepod44) March 26, 2024
Jalen Ramsey had something to say about the clip:
DJ my dawg tho lol but… https://t.co/M9ItMHVLmD pic.twitter.com/eoiKscAdKN— Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) March 27, 2024
I asked for GIF reactions to the Jaguars signing tight end/fullback Josiah Deguara:
March 28, 2024
March 28, 2024
