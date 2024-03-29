 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tweets of the week: Jaguars player reactions to rule changes, Sacksonville, and more

A roundup of Jaguars highlights, hype, and more from Twitter this week

By Caitlin Connor
Pittsburgh Steelers v Jacksonville Jaguars Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images

Happy Friday, Big Cat Country! Let’s look at some of this week’s Jacksonville Jaguars highlights, hype, and more from Twitter.

Andre Cisco and Maurice Jones-Drew celebrated birthdays:

Andre Cisco was thankful for the birthday wishes:

NFL UK highlighted MJD on his birthday:

Yale alumni Foye Oluokun had some thoughts on the team’s win and the NFL’s hip-drop tackle rule change:

Jaxson DeVille remains the best mascot in the NFL:

Anton Harrison brought back his daily takes:

Fred Taylor’s thoughts on the Lambeau Leap wall height in Green Bay:

Jamal Agnew’s takes on the NFL’s new kickoff rule:

D.J. Chark made an appearance on the Punch Line Podcast and commented on the 2018 Jaguars locker room:

Jalen Ramsey had something to say about the clip:

I asked for GIF reactions to the Jaguars signing tight end/fullback Josiah Deguara:

