Jaguars News (3/29): Arik Armstead details his free agency process

Jaguars quotes of the week: “It’s fuel moving forward” (Big Cat Country)

Despite the optimism for 2024 at the Owner’s Meeting, it’s still difficult for the Jaguars to wonder what might have been last season. Sitting pretty at the end of November, the team won just one more game to let the AFC South slip away - and along with it a spot in the playoffs. The capitulation clearly still rankles with Doug Pederson, who is determined to learn from it and hopefully never experience it again.

Tweets of the week: Jaguars player reactions to rule changes, Sacksonville, and more (Big Cat Country)

Happy Friday, Big Cat Country! Let’s look at some of this week’s Jacksonville Jaguars highlights, hype, and more from Twitter.

2024 NFL free agency: Jaguars signings tracker (Big Cat Country)

The team has reportedly signed [Josiah] Deguara to a one-year contract. In addition to his special teams value, Josiah provides quality depth or competition for Brendon Strange at the H-Back/FB/move-TE role. The full contract terms are not yet known.

Tight End Josiah Deguara Signs Deal with Jacksonville Jaguars (Jaguars.com)

The Jaguars now have five tight ends on the roster: Deguara, 2023 Pro Bowl selection Evan Engram, Brenton Strange, Luke Farrell and Josh Pederson.

Jaguars sign former Green Bay Packers tight end Josiah Deguara (Times-Union)

During his time in Green Bay, Deguara played multiple roles for the Packers’ offense, including at fullback, slot receiver and as a traditional tight end. He also played plenty of special teams, totaling 559 snaps in 50 games.

How will the Jaguars utilize former Packers DB Darnell Savage? Pederson breaks it down (Times-Union)

In five years with the Packers, Savage played roughly 23% of his defensive snaps in the slot as a nickel corner. In Jacksonville, that volume and percentage will rise with Pederson confirming that Savage is slated to go into the offseason program as the team’s starting nickel.

Jaguars’ Arik Armstead Felt ‘Extremely Disrespected’ By 49ers (Jaguar Report)

Arik Armstead is shedding light on his exit from the San Francisco 49ers, which subsequently led to the former first-rounder to signing a three-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars. “A lot has happened this offseason,” Armstead said in promotion of his Third And Long Podcast.

How much would a trade up to the top 10 cost the Jaguars? (Jags Wire)

While it’s a loaded draft class at the position, the Jaguars have spent an interesting amount of time getting to know LSU’s Malik Nabers and Washington’s Rome Odunze, two players who probably won’t be on the board when Jacksonville picks at No. 17 overall. It’d be a surprise if either player even escaped the top 10 selections.

Turning a passion into a business: Former Jaguars player opens car shop with friends (News 4 Jax)

“This shop really is my pride and joy,” [Eli] Ankou said. “I take great pride in it. Just like I do with football. It’s a little bit of a personification of the person I am today.”

Regrading the 2023 NFL Draft: Which teams had the best and worst rookie classes? (The Athletic)

Anton Harrison (No. 27) was an excellent pick — he started all season and looked like a foundational piece in front of QB Trevor Lawrence. The other members of the class saw very little time and had short leashes when they did play. The projections for the group outside of Harrison don’t bode very well, especially for a team with playoff expectations.

2024 NFL Draft Guide (1010XL)

All the football heads at 1010XL/92.5 FM have gathered to preview the upcoming draft in April.

2024 NFL Draft: What We Learned from North Carolina, Washington pro days (NFL.com)

