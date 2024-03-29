AFC South news: Texans to face Bears in Hall of Fame game, pre-draft visits, and more

Value of Things: Evaluating Texans Defensive Ends

How much has the defensive line room improved?

This could not be more true then looking at the defensive end position. The Texans signed two players with 10+ sacks and they have Will Anderson ready to take a huge step forward. Obviously, this means the Texans will lead the league in sacks. Of course, we need to look at what is walking out the door to see if the team really is getting a whole lot better and what that might look like.

Houston Texans to face Chicago Bears in 2024 NFL Hall of Fame game

It’s Andre Johnson’s time to shine. And his team will get a chance to shine along with him.

If you want to see the first Houston Texans player ever to get enshrined in Canton, you better start pricing tickets now. Because not only will Andre be enshrined on Saturday, August 3, but your Texans will also be performing in the first football game of the year, technically when they face the Chicago Bears in the NFL’s Hall of Fame game on Thursday, August 1 at 7 pm CDT.

Thorough pessimism surrounding Houston Texans free agent Jeff Okudah

Detailing Houston’s newest cornerback’s path to becoming a Texan

Then what is he? Why did Houston sign what appears to be a washed up cornerback? The potential. Okudah is and always has been the ideal profile and modern NFL cornerback play style. He’s instinctive, long, and gritty. If Houston can re-develop his technical side - specifically coach out of him the mistakes in man coverage at the line of scrimmage - he can turn into a serviceable, matchup dependent cornerback again.

Chris Ballard’s reticence to change his approach will end up losing him the job

“A mistake repeated more than twice, is a decision” Paulo Coelho

It is deja-vu for us Colts’ fans, as once again we are irate at Chris Ballard in March for refusing to make big moves. He earned the benefit of the doubt for the rebuilding process he endured after Grigson’s mistakes and franchise quarterback Andrew Luck’s unexpected retirement, but patience is running thin. The Indianapolis Colts have a long history of success, and having made the playoffs just once in the past five years is certainly not good enough here. Even worst, the Colts have lost two win-and-in games in the final week of the season against divisional opponents.

Report: Colts have recently re-engaged free agent starting safety Julian Blackmon in contract discussions

Could starter Julian Blackmon return at safety after all to help shore up the backend of the Colts secondary?

He’d also be the one projected starter of the Colts 2024 free agency class that includes Michael Pittman Jr., Grover Stewart, Kenny Moore II, and Rigoberto Sanchez that Indianapolis has yet to re-sign—which is somewhat peculiar given how much general manager Chris Ballard has prioritized (*to the tune of over $200 million) his other internal free agent starters.

Report: Colts hosted Texans veteran free agent safety Kareem Jackson on Wednesday

Could a longtime AFC South safety be joining the Colts to help boost the backend of their secondary?

Originally a 2010 first round pick of Houston, the longtime Texans (and former Denver Broncos) safety is coming off a 2023 season with both teams in which he recorded 53 tackles (37 solo), 2 interceptions, and 3 passes defensed during 10 games (8 starts).

Colts optimistic QB Anthony Richardson will be ‘good to go’ for spring practice

Colts head coach Shane Steichen offered some words of encouragement and high praise for his young quarterback.

Richardson has already resumed throwing the football as he continues to rehab and recover from season-ending shoulder surgery. Judging from how he looked on Friday cheering on the Florida Gators men’s basketball team in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament, it appears as though Richardson’s throwing shoulder has fully mended.

2024 NFL Draft: Titans meet with LSU WR Malik Nabers

The Tennessee Titans met with one of the premier receiver prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft

The Tennessee Titans met with LSU Tigers wide receiver prospect Malik Nabers according to a report from Cameron Wolfe. The meeting occurred on Tuesday, the day before LSU’s Pro Day (3/27). Nabers met with various other teams that own top-10 selections, including the New York Giants, who are slated to pick one overall (No. 6) before the Titans (No. 7).

Titans plan to use Calvin Ridley like Bengals use Ja’Marr Chase

I love Brian Callahan

He’s (Ridley’s) got great quickness. He’s got great speed. He can run all the different routes. You saw some of that in Jacksonville. He can win outside. He can win inside. He’s got a lot of different things he can do well.

Titans HC Brian Callahan speaks on Calvin Ridley, Tony Pollard, acquisitions on defense

Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan expressed excitement over what Calvin Ridley and other offseason additions add to the roster

Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan spoke with Paul Kuharsky at the annual NFL owners meetings. There are several intriguing nuggets mentioned in this article. Most notably, Callahan sees Dillon Radunz as a guard. He mentioned Nicholas Petit-Frere and Jaelyn Duncan perhaps battling to start at right tackle (yikes). He also talked about adding pass rushers, safeties, and linebackers through the second wave of free agency, or via the 2024 NFL Draft.

2024 NFL Draft: Titans are hosting these four prospects on pre-draft visits

The Tennessee Titans are beginning to welcome 2024 NFL Draft prospects to St. Thomas Sports Park

Jarvis Brownlee Jr. is a cornerback prospect with inside-outside versatility. His size (5-10, 194) indicates he’ll play the nickel at the next level, but some NFL teams are telling Brownlee Jr. that they believe he can play outside as well. The Titans also met with Brownlee Jr. at the Senior Bowl, meaning his visit to Nashville will be his second meeting with the Titans. Brownlee Jr. was competitive in Mobile. The former Florida State transfer totaled 21 pass breakups and three interceptions in two campaigns at Louisville.

How does L’Jarius Sneed impact Titans’ 2024 NFL Draft plans?

The arrival of L’Jarius Sneed will have a profound impact on how the Tennessee Titans approach the 2024 NFL Draft

Expectations are that the Titans will draft an offensive tackle with the No. 7 overall selection. That assumption has been left unchanged throughout free agency, where the Titans surprisingly haven’t added a tackle. They’re hosting Notre Dame OT Joe Alt on a pre-draft visit.

2024 NFL Draft: Titans to host OT Joe Alt on pre-draft visit

The Tennessee Titans will host the best offensive tackle prospect on a pre-draft visit

The Tennessee Titans will host Notre Dame offensive tackle prospect Joe Alt on a pre-draft visit in Nashville according to a tweet from Paul Kuharsky. Alt is expected to garner strong consideration from the Titans with the No. 7 overall selection.

