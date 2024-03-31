Jaguars Poll OTW: Who would you like to see the Jaguars take at pick No. 17 in the 2024 NFL Draft?

Welcome, Jags pollsters, and Happy Easter to all who celebrate!

In last week’s poll, we asked you whether you would have made the proposed trade of giving up WR Zay Jones and a 1st round pick in this year’s NFL draft for WR Brandon Aiyuk on the final year of his rookie contract. Nearly half of you said no, a 1st round pick is too expensive, but a 2nd round pick would be appropriate. As many people pointed out in the comments, this year’s draft class is deep at wide receiver and at other positions of need, and the 17th overall pick is as valuable as ever in this year’s draft.

With that in mind, we want to know: of the realistic outcomes (i.e. not Rome Odunze, Malik Nabers, or Marvin Harrison Jr. falling to pick 17), who do you hope the Jacksonville Jaguars can nab at pick 17?

Poll Assuming that each of these players has the potential of being available, do you want the Jaguars to draft at pick 17? WR Brian Thomas Jr. (LSU)

WR Adonai Mitchell (Texas)

CB Quinyon Mitchell (Toledo)

CB Terrion Arnold (Alabama)

CB Kool-Aid McKinstry (Alabama)

CB Nate Wiggins (Clemson)

IOL Troy Fautanu (Washington)

IOL Taliese Fuaga (Oregon State)

IDL Jer’Zhan Newton (Illinois)

IDL Byron Murphy II (Texas)

Other (let us know below!) vote view results 15% WR Brian Thomas Jr. (LSU) (47 votes)

26% WR Adonai Mitchell (Texas) (81 votes)

21% CB Quinyon Mitchell (Toledo) (66 votes)

15% CB Terrion Arnold (Alabama) (47 votes)

4% CB Kool-Aid McKinstry (Alabama) (15 votes)

1% CB Nate Wiggins (Clemson) (4 votes)

4% IOL Troy Fautanu (Washington) (13 votes)

1% IOL Taliese Fuaga (Oregon State) (5 votes)

1% IDL Jer’Zhan Newton (Illinois) (6 votes)

5% IDL Byron Murphy II (Texas) (16 votes)

2% Other (let us know below!) (9 votes) 309 votes total Vote Now

In my eyes, I would be hoping for Brian Thomas, AD Mitchell, Quinyon Mitchell, Taliese Fuaga, or Jer’Zhan “Johnny” Newton, depending on who looks to be available in the 2nd round. All of these players look to be stars at the next level, and from my preliminary scouting, I would be thrilled with any of them.

While many mock drafts have the Jags drafting one of the two wide receivers listed, I will add a caveat and suggest a potential alternative. In this year’s draft, there is a clear “elite” tier of the top 3 wide receivers: Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers, and Rome Odunze. Any one of these three could be top-5 picks in another draft, however at least one of them is certain to fall outside the top 5 in a QB-heavy class. In contrast, Mitchell or Thomas Jr. at 17 seems to be an appropriate value. That is to say, drafting either of the latter guys at 17 wouldn’t necessarily be considered a “steal”. Alternatively, if one of the top 3 guys happened to fall to around pick 10, I would absolutely give up a 2nd round pick next year to trade up.

It is also worth noting that there will likely be a strong group of WRs available to the Jaguars in the 2nd round, which seems to be the consensus deepest position class in this year’s draft. With that in mind, I could certainly see the Jaguars falling in love with Ricky Pearsall, for example, and drafting a CB in the first round to scoop someone like Pearsall in the second. While WR is a more gaping hole at the moment (though not necessarily looking ahead), If the Jags saw substantially more value at wide receiver in the second round and believe that Quinyon Mitchell or Troy Fautanu at pick 17 are worlds better than the CBs and OGs projected to be available in the 2nd round, I could see them holding off on wide receiver until a bit later. I would personally be thrilled with a Quinyon Mitchell/Xavier Legette duo, for example.

In fact, I’ll include a ~bonus poll~. in this week’s edition: who would you like to see the Jaguars target in the 2nd round?

Poll Who would you like to see the Jaguars target with their 2nd-round pick? WR Ricky Pearsall (Florida)

WR Xavier Legette (South Carolina)

WR Troy Franklin (Oregon)

WR Keon Coleman (Florida State)

OL Cooper Beebe (Kansas State)

CB Ennis Rakestraw (Missouri)

CB TJ Tampa (Iowa State)

DT T’Vondre Sweat (Texas)

Other (let us know below!) vote view results 15% WR Ricky Pearsall (Florida) (16 votes)

17% WR Xavier Legette (South Carolina) (18 votes)

2% WR Troy Franklin (Oregon) (3 votes)

20% WR Keon Coleman (Florida State) (21 votes)

11% OL Cooper Beebe (Kansas State) (12 votes)

3% CB Ennis Rakestraw (Missouri) (4 votes)

4% CB TJ Tampa (Iowa State) (5 votes)

22% DT T’Vondre Sweat (Texas) (23 votes)

1% Other (let us know below!) (2 votes) 104 votes total Vote Now

So Jags fans, with the NFL draft less than a month away, what would you do?