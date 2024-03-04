Jaguars News (3/4): 2024 NFL Combine recap and takeaways

Good morning!

Here is today’s roundup of the latest news, rumors, and analysis on your Jacksonville Jaguars.

Will the Jaguars extend Josh Allen by Tuesday’s tag deadline? (Big Cat Country)

John Oehser of Jaguars.com stated last week that he was “fifty-fifty. Ish.” on the chances that Allen would be signed by the March 5th deadline, opening up the potential for the team to then tag Ridley. This would allow Ridley to remain on the team without the risk of losing him in free agency.

Jacksonville Jaguars 2024 mock draft roundup (3/4) (Big Cat Country)

On Thursday, The 33rd Team mocked yet another corner to the Jags at 17. This time it was Alabama’s Kool-Aid McKinstry who was unable to participate at the combine due to a foot injury.

2024 NFL Draft: Jaguars prospect tracker (Big Cat Country)

The team will do its best to keep draft crushes under wraps, but this list should at least hint at which positions the Jags are eyeing. Cornerback is likely to be one: Trent Baalke said at the NFL Combine, “We’ve got to add to that group. I think Coach Nielsen spoke on it, Coach Pederson probably spoke on it. Now, I’m speaking on it. It’s a group we need to address.”

6 standouts from OL workouts at 2024 NFL Scouting Combine (Jags Wire)

With Jacksonville Jaguars offensive line coach Phil Rauscher on the field for drills, the next generation of linemen worked out at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.

Report: Jaguars a ‘potential trade up team’ to draft WR Rome Odunze (Jags Wire)

“He also spent some time with the Colts, the Jaguars, the Rams, and the Steelers,” Rapoport said of Odunze. “The reason why those are interesting is those would be potential trade up teams. Rarely do you see a huge trade up for a receiver, but not never.”

2024 NFL Draft: Who Fits Jaguars’ GM Trent Baalke’s Arm Length Threshold? (Jaguar Report)

Throughout Baalke’s entire career as a general manager, he has selected 17 defensive tackles or edge rushers. 13 of those players have had arm length of 33 inches or more. The only four who didn’t include a fourth-rounder (Jay Tufele) who only lasted one season; a fifth-rounder (Yasir Abdullah) who spent most of the year as a healthy scratch; and two seventh rounders, including one (Raymond Vohasek) who didn’t even spend a day on the Jaguars’ practice squad.

2024 NFL Combine Rumors: What Are Scouts Saying About the Jaguars? (Jaguar Report)

AFC Scout: ”[Calvin Ridley] and Lawrence started to get some chemistry later in the year. Everyone in the NFL knew he had to shake off some rust and baggage. Injuries probably made them lean on him more than they ever wanted to. He would probably get $17 million per year on the market. I think teams will try to drive his price up too. Lot of teams still upset at what the Jags did with Kirk’s deal.”

NFL combine buzz: Latest intel on free agency, draft, trades (ESPN+)

Fowler: Yup, good money will be spent on guards this offseason. So many teams need them and have targeted the position, and Detroit’s Jonah Jackson, Miami’s Robert Hunt, New England’s Mike Onwenu and the Los Angeles Rams’ Kevin Dotson are among the top options. Don’t be surprised if some or all from this group command $16 million or more. Will there be enough seats in the musical chairs for all of them to get paid? It’s very possible. Consider all of the teams that really need guard help, including the Giants, Jets, Panthers and Jaguars. ... The Jaguars very much want to re-sign receiver Calvin Ridley, who had a good experience in Jacksonville, but they know that will be tough if he reaches the negotiating period starting March 11. The expectation is he will put up a rather gaudy number on a per-year average. Teams see elite ability there.

Source: Cowboys ‘Interested’ in Trade for Haason Reddick; Would Eagles Deal in NFC East?

The Cowboys have “respect’’ for Reddick as well, which is why our source mentions Dallas and Jacksonville as among the teams that are “interested’’ in making a move. (There are rumors mentioning Detroit, Houston and New England here, but we have not confirmed.)

3 Jaguars trade proposals to land top-notch pass rusher Haason Reddick (Black & Teal)

The advantage of going after Hunter in free agency is that the Jags wouldn’t have to give up with any compensation. Conversely, they would have to either send the Eagles a draft pick, a player, or both, if they want to pursue Reddick. Then again, he’s one of the top rushers in the league, so Jacksonville would be getting plenty of bang for their buck.

O-Zone: Everywhere, nowhere (Jaguars.com)

KOAF – What is Zay Jones’ contract situation and do you think he will be with the team next season? Jones is entering the final season of the three-year contract he signed as an unrestricted free agent in the 2022 offseason. He will have a $10.7 million salary-cap figure if he is on the team in 2024 and a $6.5 million figure if he is released. That makes it feasible for the Jaguars to release him and save $4 million on the cap, but my sense is he will return to the team. Stay tuned.

