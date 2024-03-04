Jacksonville Jaguars 2024 mock draft roundup (3/4)

What an eventful week.

With the NFL Combine behind us, and the onset of free agency and franchise tag deadlines now in full tilt, there is no shortage of storylines across the league.

As each day draws the Jacksonville Jaguars nearer to the Draft, every inch, route and second of sprinting from the combine will be analyzed 1,000 times over.

Who the Jags liked the most from this past week is still anyone’s guess, however.

ESPN

One day ahead of the combine, Mel Kiper released a mock draft with a newly revised set of first-round picks. Kiper mocked Toledo corner Quinyon Mitchell to the Jags at 17. But what Kiper could not have mocked was how well Mitchell was going to show out in Indianapolis.

I thought about offensive line — the Jags ranked 29th in pass block win rate (50.6%) last season — and wide receiver with this pick, but let’s look to the defense instead. I wrote earlier that it’s a strange draft, and that’s especially true with the cornerbacks. There’s no league consensus on the No. 1 guy. Or the No. 2 guy. Or the No. 3 guy. And I don’t see any going in the top 10 picks as of now. (Although we’ve seen before that blazing 40-yard dash times at the combine could move up defensive backs.) Mitchell, though, lit up Senior Bowl practices a few weeks ago, showing that his college stats are no fluke. He’s rising. He was a shutdown player for the Rockets, picking off six passes while allowing quarterbacks to complete just 35.2% of their throws against him in coverage over the past two seasons. As I wrote when I added him to my Big Board, he didn’t allow a single touchdown in coverage in 2023.

CBS Sports

Kyle Stackpole released his latest mock draft on Sunday, with Mitchell going at 13. He instead had the Jags taking Texas defensive tackle Byron Murphy at 17, the top-rated prospect at his position by CBS.

A few weeks ago, I had the Jaguars taking defensive tackle Johnny Newton. This time around, I have them taking Byron Murphy. The reasoning remains the same: the Jaguars need to get more pressure from the interior defensive line, and Murphy can be that guy.

Byron Murphy II is a DT prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.08 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 150 out of 1620 DT from 1987 to 2024.



Splits projectedhttps://t.co/jU98TbI0hC pic.twitter.com/nJg3t38TTm — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) February 29, 2024

NFL.com

The Jags very own Bucky Brooks put out his mock draft on Tuesday, slotting Clemson corner Nate Wiggins to the Jags at 17. Wiggins put up a bit of a question mark at the combine, as he tested a bit undersized for his position. He did run a 4.29 in the 40 however.

The Jaguars’ philosophical change on defense — with Ryan Nielsen replacing Mike Caldwell — could make cornerback a top priority on draft day. Wiggins possesses the athleticism and skills to thrive in a system that extensively features bump-and-run coverage on the perimeter.

Nate Wiggins would be the smallest corner in the NFL at 173 pounds



Every CB who weighed under 180 in 2023:



- Levi Wallace (179, PIT)

- Mekhi Blackmon (178, MIN)

- Dee Alford (178, ATL)

- Anthony Kendall (177, TEN)

- Cordale Flott (175, NYG)

- Josh Blackwell (175, CHI)

- Steven… https://t.co/iuW2H1bhau pic.twitter.com/uaDZ6Cls2x — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) March 1, 2024

Pro Football Focus

PFF’s staff also like the Mitchell pick at 17. From his numbers put up in front of every NFL front office, it is hard to see why the Jags would want him.

Throwing Quinyon Mitchell's way in college was not smart ❌



: @woodwardsports pic.twitter.com/rQHDTaXaPy https://t.co/MQCGhe1P6W — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) March 1, 2024

Touchdownwire

Doug Farrar with Touchdownwire continues the cornerback trend, but mocks Iowa’s Cooper DeJean at 17. DeJean could not work out at the combine due to recovering from a broken leg, but will work out at Iowa’s Pro Day.

#Iowa DB Cooper DeJean does a nice job working through chaos as a trail defender against shallow routes. DeJean doesn’t get caught up in the natural picks that are set across the field.



That type of awareness and cross field speed will translate at multiple positions in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/6jUXdwG4SU — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) February 25, 2024

The 33rd Team

On Thursday, The 33rd Team mocked yet another corner to the Jags at 17. This time it was Alabama’s Kool-Aid McKinstry who was unable to participate at the combine due to a foot injury.

The Ringer

On Monday, Danny Kelly slotted Murphy to the team at 17. This past season, Murphy ranked fifth for all defensive linemen with 45 quarterback pressures and ranked second in both pass rush win rate (30.4 percent, minimum 100 pass rush snaps) and pressures (27) in true pass set situations according to PFF.

The interior defensive line class is tough to figure out this year, but the Jaguars sure need to—defensive tackle was their shakiest position once DaVon Hamilton went down, and the lack of interior penetration made it harder for any non-Josh Allen edge rusher to produce. Murphy is a squatty but quick penetration player, which fits the role and mold that new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen has preferred of his interior defensive linemen.

Byron Murphy leverage god pic.twitter.com/fEmcyMplzc — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) March 3, 2024

Pro Football Network

Owain Jones put out PFN’s latest mock on Saturday. Jones agrees that the Jags need a corner, and thinks Mitchell fits the bill.

Quinyon Mitchell hasn’t taken a wrong step throughout the pre-draft process, and his draft stock continues to ascend. With instant speed, lurking coverage ability, and robust physicality, Mitchell can be a lockdown corner at the next level and the ideal complement alongside Tyson Campbell in Jacksonville.

Tankathon

The staff at Tankathon, everyone’s favorite website to see how poorly your team is doing, likes the Mitchell pick and slots the Toledo standout to Jacksonville.