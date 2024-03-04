Jaguars podcast: 2024 NFL Combine review and hot takes

Check out Episode 91 of the JaguarReport Podcast, hosted by Gus Logue and John Shipley.

You can listen to the JaguarReport Podcast on Megaphone, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and more.

John and I discussed the 2024 NFL Combine and our Jacksonville Jaguars takeaways.

In case you missed it, John had plenty of good pieces in the last week over at Jaguar Report and I rounded up the all biggest storylines here. John just got married so I’d especially encourage you to click on his work.

With the honeymooner causing us to skip recording last week, this episode went nearly two hours long as we hit on every relevant topic from the past 7+ days.

We ended by each giving a best-case, worst-case, and middle-case for who the Jaguars may pick at 17th overall. In no particular order, the names I chose were Troy Fatuatanu, Jer’Zhan “Johnny” Newton, and Brian Thomas Jr.; John chose Jackson Powers-Johnson, Quinyon Mitchell, and “whoever’s the best available offensive tackle.”

Tune in to hear our full thoughts!

Jags fans, what was your biggest takeaway from the Combine?