Jaguars News (3/5): DT Foley Fatukasi learns he was cut on his birthday

Good morning!

Here is today’s roundup of the latest news, rumors, and analysis on your Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jaguars podcast: 2024 NFL Combine review and hot takes (Big Cat Country)

With the honeymooner causing us to skip recording last week, this episode went nearly two hours long as we hit on every relevant topic from the past 7+ days.

Source: Jags release DT Folorunso Fatukasi on his birthday (ESPN)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Happy birthday! Now find a new job. That’s what Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi was told Monday. The team’s official X account wished him a happy birthday in the morning. Several hours later the team released him, a league source told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Social media reacts to Jaguars cutting Foley Fatukasi on his birthday (Jags Wire)

The awkward timing isn’t really anyone’s fault. ... Still, the brutal birthday present for Fatukasi didn’t go unnoticed by the Internet. Here’s a sampling of the reaction to the snafu:

Johnathan Cyprien says he’ll retire with Jaguars on Thursday (Jags Wire)

A Jaguars spokesperson confirmed the event, but said it’ll be a private moment for Cyprien with no media engagement planned.

Report: Jaguars Were ‘Hoping to Land’ Mike Evans in Free Agency (Jaguar Report)

According to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, “multiple teams had Mike Evans on their free agent WR board and were hoping to land him in free agency. Based on several team sources: Titans, Rams, Chiefs, Patriots, Giants, Panthers, Falcons, and Jaguars.”

With Mike Evans re-signed, will Jaguars’ Calvin Ridley be top wideout on the open market? (Times-Union)

Ridley would like to return to Jacksonville, but the cost will ultimately be a large determining factor. Given that it’s in Ridley’s best interest to see what the market would bear for his services, barring a franchise tag, it’s unlikely he’s extended before the league year begins.

2024 NFL free agency: Best available receivers, defensive backs (ESPN+)

Ridley spent a year and a half out of football after being suspended for gambling on games. His debut season with the Jags in 2023 was a mixed bag, as he racked up 92 yards and a touchdown in the first half of Week 1, then barely topped that figure over the next three weeks combined. He had four 100-plus-yard games, but nine of his 17 games produced 40 yards or fewer.

Women’s History Month | Meet Jaguars Executive Assistant Alisa Abbott (Jaguars.com)

In honor of Women’s History Month the Jacksonville Jaguars asked five relevant questions to women employees who are actively transforming and paving the way for women working in sports and entertainment.

