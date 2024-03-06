Jaguars history: A timeline of general managers

With recent Jaguars transactions and news, general manager Trent Baalke has been a hot topic. While it appears the majority are unhappy with the handling of Josh Allen’s contract, there are some that support Baalke and his decision-making. It’s the offseason, so let’s take a look at the five general managers in Jaguars history.

Tom Coughlin 1995 - 2002

Tom Coughlin was the general manager while he also served as the team’s head coach. During Coughlin’s eight seasons with the franchise, the team had an overall regular season record of 68-60 (.531) and a 4-4 (.500) playoff record. Coughlin was fired by owner Wayne Weaver after two consecutive 6-10 seasons on December 30, 2002.

James “Shack” Harris 2003 - 2008

James Harris was hired as the Jaguars’ vice president of player personnel in January 2003. During his six seasons with the team, the team had an overall record of 50-46 (.521) and a 1-3 playoff record. When Harris resigned in December 2008, Wayne Weaver stated, “When he and Jack Del Rio joined us six years ago, we were coming off three straight losing seasons and Shack helped build a strong roster that returned us to the playoffs. Though this season has not been what we hoped for, there have been many great moments over the last six years. I want to wish Shack all the best in the coming year and beyond.”

Gene Smith 2009 - 2012

Gene Smith started with the Jaguars in 1994 as a regional scout and worked his way through the organization until he was promoted to general manager following Harris’s resignation. During his four-year tenure as GM, the team had an overall record of 22-42 (.344). Gene Smith was Shad Khan’s first major firing and at the time stated, “Now it is time for the Jacksonville Jaguars to begin a new chapter. We’re not looking back. I’ve made it clear from Day One that we pledge nothing less than to deliver the first Super Bowl championship to Jacksonville.”

David Caldwell 2013 - 2020

When Dave Caldwell was hired in January 2013, Shad Khan made the statement, “I have a lot of faith in David Caldwell and I can assure our fans that the best days for the Jacksonville Jaguars are in front of us.” During Caldwell’s eight seasons, the team had an overall record of 37-91 (.289) and a 2-1 playoff record. Caldwell was let go in November 2020.

Trent Baalke 2021 - present

Trent Baalke was named interim general manager following Caldwell’s firing. He was officially made general manager in January 2021. During his three seasons in official capacity, the team has an overall record of 21-30 and a 1-1 playoff record. 2021 ended with a .176 record, and the past two seasons have records of .529.

