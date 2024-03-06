Jaguars News (3/6): Reports of interest in Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed

Good morning!

Here is today’s roundup of the latest news, rumors, and analysis on your Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jaguars post-combine seven-round mock draft (Big Cat Country)

No matter what the future holds with impending free agent Calvin Ridley, Jacksonville desperately needs to get younger and more explosive at the wide receiver position going forward. Lucky for them, this draft is loaded with explosive, playmaking wide receivers and South Carolina’s Xavier Legette is one of them.

Report: Jacksonville Jaguars place franchise tag on OLB Josh Allen (Big Cat Country)

Allen is unlikely to sign the deal, at least not anytime soon. But by designating Allen before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. tag deadline, the Jaguars buy themselves some time to continue working with its star pass rusher on a contract extension. Allen will not be reaching free agency this year and the team has until July 15 to get a new deal done.

Official: Jaguars Release Darious Williams, Rayshawn Jenkins and Foley Fatukasi (Jaguars.com)

Safety Rayshawn Jenkins, defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi and cornerback Darious Williams – starters during their Jaguars tenures — have been released.

Official: Jaguars Place Franchise Tag on Josh Allen (Jaguars.com)

“We were not able to reach agreement on a contract extension with Josh before today’s deadline, and thus, we have tagged him,” Jaguars General Manager Trent Baalke said in a statement. “We certainly value Josh’s leadership on the field, in the locker room and in the community. Our objective to keep Josh in Jacksonville in the coming years remains unchanged and negotiations will continue.”

3 Observations on the Jaguars Franchise Tagging Josh Allen (Jaguar Report)

Don’t get it twisted — the Jaguars did make progress on contract talks with Allen over the last week and even in the last few days, per sources familiar with the situation. Talks between the two sides aren’t as far apart as even some other franchise-tagged players. But talks were also not close enough for a deal to happen before 4 p.m., and that is on the Jaguars.

Winners and Losers of the NFL’s Franchise Tag Deadline (The Ringer)

Calvin Ridley may have struck gold on Tuesday when the Colts placed the franchise tag on Michael Pittman Jr. and the Jaguars did the same with Allen, their edge rusher who racked up 17.5 sacks last season. Those moves, combined with Cincinnati’s decision last week to tag Higgins and Mike Evans’s choice on Monday to sign a new contract to stay in Tampa all but guaranteed Ridley’s spot atop the free agent wide receiver market this offseason. Two years ago, the Jaguars paid a premium for Christian Kirk in free agency, and now it could be Ridley’s turn to cash in. He didn’t have the monster season many expected him to with the Jags in 2023, in his first year back after serving a yearlong suspension for gambling, but he’s still head and shoulders better than the rest of the receivers who will hit the market next week.

Matthew Berry’s 25 Most Interesting Things He Heard At 2024 NFL Combine (NBC Sports)

5. As mentioned above, I spoke with Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson who discussed wanting to lessen Travis Etienne’s workload. (Etienne had 325 touches last year. Only Christian McCaffrey and Rachaad White had more). Reading between the lines on his answer, they didn’t think Tank Bigsby was ready last year hence Etienne got more work than they wanted. But, Pederson did say they expect a bigger role for Bigsby next year. (In fairness, that’s a low bar to clear).

