Jaguars News (3/7): Ezra Cleveland, Daniel Thomas re-sign with team

Here is today’s roundup of the latest news, rumors, and analysis on your Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jaguars Poll OTW: How would you grade the Jags’ moves before the franchise tag deadline? (Big Cat Country)

In my eyes, I’d give the Jaguars a solid C- with major potential for an F. First things first: Josh Allen should’ve been signed already. He was the Jags’ best player this past season, yet he was pretty open that he didn’t hear from Jags about a contract extension until just a couple of weeks ago. This certainly does not help with the “Jags don’t keep their best players” trope that has plagued us for years.

Jaguars history: A timeline of general managers (Big Cat Country)

With recent Jaguars transactions and news, general manager Trent Baalke has been a hot topic. While it appears the majority are unhappy with the handling of Josh Allen’s contract, there are some that support Baalke and his decision-making. It’s the offseason, so let’s take a look at the five general managers in Jaguars history.

@Rapsheet (X/Twitter)

The #Jaguars and standout G Ezra Cleveland have agreed to terms on a new 3-year deal worth $28.5M, sources say, with $14.5M guaranteed. Jacksonville traded for Cleveland last season and moved quickly to keep him off the market in a deal done by Ron Slavin of @SPORTSTARSNYC.

@Rapsheet (X/Twitter)

The #Jaguars are re-signing safety Daniel Thomas, source said. The former fifth-rounder provides depth for Jax.

Gus’ Tiers: Best free agent fits for the Jaguars (1010XL)

[Jonah] Jackson makes sense as a plug-and-play left guard if the Jaguars decide to upgrade over Ezra Cleveland. He’s been a staple of Detroit’s physical run game and earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2021.

How one ‘super basic’ man stole $22M from his hometown Jaguars and became ‘the biggest loser ever on FanDuel’ (News 4 Jax)

Patel, 31, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and illegal monetary transactions in December.

