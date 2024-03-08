AFC South news: Former Jaguars DT Fatukasi visits Texans and more

Jaguars Ex Foley Fatukasi Visits Texans; Sheldon Rankins Replacement?

The hope is that Fatukasi will sign with a franchise in the coming days before the start of the tampering period on March 11. Because of his release, the former Jags’ star does not need to wait until the start of free agency on March 13 to sign with a team, meaning a deal could be finalized in Houston within the coming hours.

Houston Texans Re-Sign TE Dalton Schultz to Three Year Deal

If the Houston Texans are going to re-sign some fo their own free agents, it would stand to reason that most, if not all, of the free agents that choose to return would do so this week, before they’re able to hit the open market on March 11. The first of what could be a handful of 2023 Texans returning to the team on new deals came down on Tuesday afternoon, as tight end Dalton Schultz agreed to a three- year contract worth $36 million

Texans re-sign Ka’imi Fairbairn to three-year deal

According to multiple reports, Houston has re-signed Ka’imi Fairbairn to a three-year deal worth $15.9 million. He was slated to become an unrestricted free agent next week.

Bleacher Report has Colts Landing Dolphins Defender in Free Agency

Knox’s piece highlights the possibility of the Dolphins retaining Wilkins with a fresh contract since they didn’t franchise tag the veteran. He also has the Cincinnati Bengals possibly picking him up and putting him on the defensive line with D.J. Reader.

Colts place non-exclusive franchise tag on WR Michael Pittman Jr.

Pittman in 2023 became the fourth player in franchise history to have at least 100 receptions and 1,000 receiving yards in a season, joining wide receivers Marvin Harrison and Reggie Wayne and tight end Dallas Clark. He set career highs in targets (156), receptions (109) and receiving yards (1,152), and also had the longest reception of his career, a 75-yard touchdown in Week 7 against the Cleveland Browns.

New report shared that the Colts have spoken to the Chiefs about a trade for corner L’Jarius Sneed

A recent report By Tyler Dragon of USA Today shared that seven teams have reached out to the Kansas City Chiefs to express interest in trading for CB L’Jarius Sneed, one of which was the Indianapolis Colts.

Report: Raiders exploring trading with Titans for No. 7 pick

The Athletic’s Vic Tafur and Tashan Reed reported that the Las Vegas Raiders have explored trading up for Tennessee’s first-round selection, although the extent of that exploration has not been revealed.

Derrick Henry considered a second-tier RB in free-agent market

After a ridiculous run in Tennessee over the past six seasons, Henry will no doubt be the most proven back on the open market. However, his age will likely hurt his cause in terms of getting big money and a long-term deal.

Titans Agree to Terms With Long Snapper Morgan Cox