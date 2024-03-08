Tweets of the week: Trevor Lawrence re-watched his greatest comeback, Johnathan Cyprien’s retirement, and more

Happy Friday, Big Cat Country! Let’s look at some of this week’s Jacksonville Jaguars highlights, hype, and more from Twitter.
Jamal Agnew on the potential new kickoff rule:
New kickoff rule— Mal (@jamalagnew) March 1, 2024
Trevor Lawrence participated in the Arnold Palmer Pro-AM:
Trevor Lawrence⁰ Vince Carter⁰⛳️ Collin Morikawa⁰ Baron Corbin ⁰⁰Let’s have a day. pic.twitter.com/EWFkWXsoQY— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 6, 2024
Trevor Lawrence was on the golf course today in Orlando for the Arnold Palmer Pro-AM. pic.twitter.com/Sy4eVxh9zf— Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) March 6, 2024
He also sat down with Josh and Colt from Underdog and re-watched the Chargers game:
Trevor Lawrence re-watched the greatest comeback of his life— Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) March 7, 2024
and we filmed it for all of you
the details he shared were OUTSTANDING
Full video https://t.co/kVYOUKxnpL pic.twitter.com/a419797AvO
The Jaguars celebrated Women’s History Month:
Join us in celebrating Women’s History Month! pic.twitter.com/Y7pgw72K8S— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) March 1, 2024
Travis Etienne watched Titanic for the first time:
Just watched Titanic for the first time— Travis Etienne Jr⁶ (@swaggy_t1) March 1, 2024
He thought Jack and Rose both could have fit on the door:
Yea, I think so— Travis Etienne Jr⁶ (@swaggy_t1) March 1, 2024
He also paid a visit to the children at Nemours Children’s Health, The Players Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders facility:
#Jaguars running back Travis Etienne (@swaggy_t1) met with children at @Nemours Children's Health, The Players Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders facility today! @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/sQXKQ760x7— Alessandra Pontbriand (@APontbriandTV) March 5, 2024
Andre Cisco posted highlights:
March 1, 2024
Daniel Thomas showed his support:
Just getting started https://t.co/Wv8qwpWzGg— daniel thomas (@gamechanger021) March 1, 2024
Calvin Ridley had a message for Twitter GMs:
everybody know ball now— CALVIN RIDLEY (@CalvinRidley1) March 4, 2024
Three Rivers was never the same:
The first player that comes to mind when I see this logo is me— Fred Taylor (@FredTaylorMade) March 5, 2024
——> @FredTaylorMade ♂️ pic.twitter.com/3j43WAzZNS
Captain Lawrence expressed his feelings after the Jaguars released Darious Williams and Rayshawn Jenkins:
Citizens of Cowford,— CaptainLawrence (@CaptainTLaw) March 5, 2024
As I toil on the farm, word reaches me of General Trent's decree to dismiss two esteemed officers from our army: Lt. Jenkins and Lt. Williams. Their absence will be deeply felt, and I must express my disagreement.
Yours faithfully,
Capt. Lawrence
Jimmy Smith and Tom McManus shared their thoughts on Rayshawn Jenkins:
I agree! https://t.co/1LbAEsCFsY— Jimmy Smith (@JimmySmithJags) March 6, 2024
Vintage NFL shared this not-fun throwback:
Titans vs Jaguars (2007)— Vintage NFL (@NFL_vintage) March 4, 2024
Week 1 pic.twitter.com/fqthLwQUXT
Tom Coughlin Jay Fund shared this incredible achievement:
BREAKING NEWS: Through your efforts, we were able to surpass our previous record by raising a total of $370,000 for the evening!— Tom Coughlin Jay Fund (@tcjayfund) March 7, 2024
Thank you to everyone who showed up to support families tackling childhood cancer at the 20th Annual Tom Coughlin Jay Fund Wine Tasting Gala. pic.twitter.com/EE1MDsUdWJ
Johnathan Cyprien signed a one-day contract to retire as a Jaguar:
Johnathan Cyprien (@cyp) signed a 1-day contract today to officially retire as a Jaguar.— Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) March 7, 2024
Cyprien was a 2nd round pick in the 2013 NFL draft and started 60 games for the Jags.
"This is where it all started." pic.twitter.com/vmBxXsOrwg
