Tweets of the week: Trevor Lawrence re-watched his greatest comeback, Johnathan Cyprien’s retirement, and more

Happy Friday, Big Cat Country! Let’s look at some of this week’s Jacksonville Jaguars highlights, hype, and more from Twitter.

Jamal Agnew on the potential new kickoff rule:

New kickoff rule — Mal (@jamalagnew) March 1, 2024

Trevor Lawrence participated in the Arnold Palmer Pro-AM:

Trevor Lawrence⁰ Vince Carter⁰⛳️ Collin Morikawa⁰ Baron Corbin ⁰⁰Let’s have a day. pic.twitter.com/EWFkWXsoQY — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 6, 2024

Trevor Lawrence was on the golf course today in Orlando for the Arnold Palmer Pro-AM. pic.twitter.com/Sy4eVxh9zf — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) March 6, 2024

He also sat down with Josh and Colt from Underdog and re-watched the Chargers game:

Trevor Lawrence re-watched the greatest comeback of his life



and we filmed it for all of you



the details he shared were OUTSTANDING



Full video https://t.co/kVYOUKxnpL pic.twitter.com/a419797AvO — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) March 7, 2024

The Jaguars celebrated Women’s History Month:

Join us in celebrating Women’s History Month! pic.twitter.com/Y7pgw72K8S — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) March 1, 2024

Travis Etienne watched Titanic for the first time:

Just watched Titanic for the first time — Travis Etienne Jr⁶ (@swaggy_t1) March 1, 2024

He thought Jack and Rose both could have fit on the door:

Yea, I think so — Travis Etienne Jr⁶ (@swaggy_t1) March 1, 2024

He also paid a visit to the children at Nemours Children’s Health, The Players Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders facility:

#Jaguars running back Travis Etienne (@swaggy_t1) met with children at @Nemours Children's Health, The Players Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders facility today! @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/sQXKQ760x7 — Alessandra Pontbriand (@APontbriandTV) March 5, 2024

Andre Cisco posted highlights:

Daniel Thomas showed his support:

Just getting started https://t.co/Wv8qwpWzGg — daniel thomas (@gamechanger021) March 1, 2024

Calvin Ridley had a message for Twitter GMs:

everybody know ball now — CALVIN RIDLEY (@CalvinRidley1) March 4, 2024

Three Rivers was never the same:

The first player that comes to mind when I see this logo is me

——> @FredTaylorMade ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/3j43WAzZNS — Fred Taylor (@FredTaylorMade) March 5, 2024

Captain Lawrence expressed his feelings after the Jaguars released Darious Williams and Rayshawn Jenkins:

Citizens of Cowford,



As I toil on the farm, word reaches me of General Trent's decree to dismiss two esteemed officers from our army: Lt. Jenkins and Lt. Williams. Their absence will be deeply felt, and I must express my disagreement.



Yours faithfully,

Capt. Lawrence — CaptainLawrence (@CaptainTLaw) March 5, 2024

Jimmy Smith and Tom McManus shared their thoughts on Rayshawn Jenkins:

Vintage NFL shared this not-fun throwback:

Titans vs Jaguars (2007)

Week 1 pic.twitter.com/fqthLwQUXT — Vintage NFL (@NFL_vintage) March 4, 2024

Tom Coughlin Jay Fund shared this incredible achievement:

BREAKING NEWS: Through your efforts, we were able to surpass our previous record by raising a total of $370,000 for the evening!



Thank you to everyone who showed up to support families tackling childhood cancer at the 20th Annual Tom Coughlin Jay Fund Wine Tasting Gala. pic.twitter.com/EE1MDsUdWJ — Tom Coughlin Jay Fund (@tcjayfund) March 7, 2024

Johnathan Cyprien signed a one-day contract to retire as a Jaguar:

Johnathan Cyprien (@cyp) signed a 1-day contract today to officially retire as a Jaguar.



Cyprien was a 2nd round pick in the 2013 NFL draft and started 60 games for the Jags.



"This is where it all started." pic.twitter.com/vmBxXsOrwg — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) March 7, 2024

