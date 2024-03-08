 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tweets of the week: Trevor Lawrence re-watched his greatest comeback, Johnathan Cyprien’s retirement, and more

A roundup of Jaguars highlights, hype, and more from Twitter this week

By Caitlin Connor
Los Angeles Chargers vs Jacksonville Jaguars Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images

Happy Friday, Big Cat Country! Let’s look at some of this week’s Jacksonville Jaguars highlights, hype, and more from Twitter.

Jamal Agnew on the potential new kickoff rule:

Trevor Lawrence participated in the Arnold Palmer Pro-AM:

He also sat down with Josh and Colt from Underdog and re-watched the Chargers game:

The Jaguars celebrated Women’s History Month:

Travis Etienne watched Titanic for the first time:

He thought Jack and Rose both could have fit on the door:

He also paid a visit to the children at Nemours Children’s Health, The Players Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders facility:

Andre Cisco posted highlights:

Daniel Thomas showed his support:

Calvin Ridley had a message for Twitter GMs:

Three Rivers was never the same:

Captain Lawrence expressed his feelings after the Jaguars released Darious Williams and Rayshawn Jenkins:

Jimmy Smith and Tom McManus shared their thoughts on Rayshawn Jenkins:

Vintage NFL shared this not-fun throwback:

Tom Coughlin Jay Fund shared this incredible achievement:

Johnathan Cyprien signed a one-day contract to retire as a Jaguar:

