Jaguars News (3/8): Band back together with Brandon Scherff restructure

2024 NFL free agency: Jaguars signings tracker (Big Cat Country)

Be sure to bookmark this page for any Jaguars free agent additions, rumored interest, and more. This page will be continually updated leading up to the April 18th week of the NFL Draft.

Jaguars week in quotes: ‘Negotiations will continue’ (Big Cat Country)

We start with Trent Baalke wielding the franchise tag on linebacker Josh Allen. The leader of the Jaguars defense last campaign, Allen registered 17.5 sacks in 2023 - tied for second in the NFL. It was a timely breakout campaign for the fifth-year veteran, who the team was hoping to tie down to a long-term deal before the tag deadline arrived. Unfortunately, that never materialized, and the non-exclusive tag was indeed placed on Allen, keeping him in Jacksonville for another 12 months to the tune of $24m.

Tweets of the week: Trevor Lawrence re-watched his greatest comeback, Johnathan Cyprien’s retirement, and more (Big Cat Country)

Happy Friday, Big Cat Country! Let’s look at some of this week’s Jacksonville Jaguars highlights, hype, and more from Twitter.

Report: Jaguars to Restructure Brandon Scherff’s Contract (Jaguar Report)

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Jaguars are “closing in” on a restructured deal for right guard Brandon Scherff, who was previously set to be one of the highest-paid players on the roster.

Ex-Jaguars DT Foley Fatukasi Visits Bills, Texans (Jaguar Report)

The Jaguars officially released Fatukasi earlier this week, two years after signing him to a three-year contract. Since Fatukasi was released and was not a free agent whose contract expired, he will not be eligible to land the Jaguars a compensatory draft pick if he signs with a different team.

Who could the Jaguars target in 2024 NFL free agency? (ESPN)

Another option for some depth at center is [Pat] Elflein. After starting 43 games in his first three seasons, Elflein has battled injuries recently, playing in just 22 games over the past three seasons. However, he turns 30 in July and fits the veteran competition description much better than James. If Elflein could stay healthy, he’d be a versatile backup who shouldn’t cost much.

15 free agents Jaguars can sign who won’t count against 2025 compensatory picks (Jags Wire)

[Emmanuel] Ogbah signed with the Dolphins in 2020 and then signed a four-year extension with the team in 2022. He has 42.5 sacks in eight NFL seasons and recorded 5.5 sacks as a rotational rusher for Miami in 2023. The Dolphins released Ogbah in February to save $13.7 million in cap space.

Perfect free-agent matches for all 32 NFL teams: Christian Wilkins to the Bears and more (PFF)

Offensive line struggles derailed Jacksonville’s postseason hopes last season. Injuries ravaged the unit, which finished with the third-lowest overall grade in the NFL. Jacksonville likely needs to find multiple solutions to help protect Trevor Lawrence and jumpstart the running game. New England’s Mike Onwenu should be one of those solutions. He’s most comfortable at right tackle but also has plenty of experience at guard. The Jaguars may do some shuffling if they cut Cam Robinson and/or Brandon Scherff. Anton Harrison could move back to his natural position on the left side, as well. Either way, Onwenu would be a fit based on his prior production, versatility and prowess in Doug Pederson’s inside-zone run game.

2024 NFL free agency matchmaker for each AFC team: Ravens add power with Josh Jacobs, Bills get new WR weapon (CBS Sports)

Leonard Floyd -- The Jags have only around $24 million in cap room, but they also have a lot of needs. And even after using the franchise tag on Josh Allen, they still need help on the edge. Behind Allen and Travon Walker, they have only undrafted free agents and practice squad players under contract for next season.

Winn-Dixie founding family gifts $1.5 million for ‘impactful and far-reaching’ MOSH 2.0 (Times-Union)

The Davis gifts are the latest to come from private sources. Other private donations include $5 million from Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan, $1 million from the Ponte Vedra Beach-based Neviaser Foundation, $2.5 million from VyStar Credit Union and $500,000 from PNC Bank and a “significant contribution” from the C. Herman and Mary Virginia Terry Foundation.

Private jets, gambling and a Trevor Lawrence jersey: A detailed look at what Amit Patel paid for with stolen Jags money (News 4 Jax)

Those are just a few of the things federal prosecutors said Amit Patel paid for using the more than $22 million he stole from his former employer, the Jacksonville Jaguars, while living a “life of luxury.”

