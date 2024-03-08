 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Twitter reactions to Jaguars re-signing Daniel Thomas

Thomas was on the field for 55% of Jaguars special teams snaps during the 2023 season.

By Caitlin Connor
/ new
Baltimore Ravens v Jacksonville Jaguars Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images

Reports came out Thursday on the Jacksonville Jaguars re-signing safety Daniel Thomas.

Thomas was drafted by the team during the fifth round (157th overall) of the 2020 NFL draft and was set to become an unrestricted free agent next week. During his four seasons in Jacksonville, Thomas has started in four games, played in 56, was on the field for 55% of special teams snaps during the 2023 season, and recorded an interception during his rookie year.

Jaguars Twitter is unmatched and hilarious, so I asked for your GIF reactions to the signing news and included other reaction tweets to the news.

Honorable mention, Daniel Thomas and Andre Cisco reacting to the news:

I’m personally excited about the Jaguars re-signing Daniel Thomas. How do you feel about the news? Please share with us in the comments or on social media. Not following us on social media? You can find us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads.

More From Big Cat Country

Loading comments...