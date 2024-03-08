Twitter reactions to Jaguars re-signing Daniel Thomas

Reports came out Thursday on the Jacksonville Jaguars re-signing safety Daniel Thomas.

Thomas was drafted by the team during the fifth round (157th overall) of the 2020 NFL draft and was set to become an unrestricted free agent next week. During his four seasons in Jacksonville, Thomas has started in four games, played in 56, was on the field for 55% of special teams snaps during the 2023 season, and recorded an interception during his rookie year.

Jaguars Twitter is unmatched and hilarious, so I asked for your GIF reactions to the signing news and included other reaction tweets to the news.

Special teams ace. Good move https://t.co/ONqYueqmKr — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) March 7, 2024

A favorite in the locker room + top Gunner in the league



Congrats @gamechanger021 https://t.co/lcyOUMxLyd — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) March 7, 2024

Great teams specialist who also offers depth at safety. Good re-sign #Jaguars https://t.co/PuZzAUQGOi — Travis D. Holmes (@TravisDHolmes) March 7, 2024

Special teamer, and a pretty good one at that. Good to see him stick around https://t.co/VUXOSGfzHN — JP Acosta (@acosta32_jp) March 7, 2024

Honorable mention, Daniel Thomas and Andre Cisco reacting to the news:

God is good‼️Let’s run it back Duval‼️#GoJags Mathew 20:16 pic.twitter.com/eVpPAvPVUS — daniel thomas (@gamechanger021) March 7, 2024

You earned it bro God is good https://t.co/Lqo2i1mxEZ — Dre Cisco (@andrecisco7) March 7, 2024

