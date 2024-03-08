 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Twitter reactions to Jaguars re-signing Ezra Cleveland

The Jaguars and Ezra Cleveland agreed to a three-year deal worth $28.5M, with $14.5M guaranteed.

By Caitlin Connor
Jacksonville Jaguars v Houston Texans Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Reports came out Thursday on the Jacksonville Jaguars reaching a three-year deal worth $28.5M, with $14.5M guaranteed with left guard Ezra Cleveland.

Cleveland was acquired via a trade with the Minnesota Vikings for a sixth-round draft pick in October of the 2023 season. He started four games at left guard, one game at left tackle, and played in nine games total.

The news came later on of the restructuring of guard Brandon Scherff’s contract, solidifying that the two guards would stay with the team.

Jaguars Twitter is unmatched and hilarious, so I asked for your GIF reactions on Ezra Cleveland’s signing.

Here are some reactions from local media:

How do you feel about Ezra Cleveland’s deal? Are you excited to have both guards back for the 2024 season? Think he was overpaid? Have any thoughts on the offensive line? Please share with us in the comments or on social media. Not following us on social media? You can find us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads.

