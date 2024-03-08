Twitter reactions to Jaguars re-signing Ezra Cleveland

Reports came out Thursday on the Jacksonville Jaguars reaching a three-year deal worth $28.5M, with $14.5M guaranteed with left guard Ezra Cleveland.

Cleveland was acquired via a trade with the Minnesota Vikings for a sixth-round draft pick in October of the 2023 season. He started four games at left guard, one game at left tackle, and played in nine games total.

The news came later on of the restructuring of guard Brandon Scherff’s contract, solidifying that the two guards would stay with the team.

Jaguars Twitter is unmatched and hilarious, so I asked for your GIF reactions on Ezra Cleveland’s signing.

Here we go again with overpaying a round of FA on what are probably gonna be actual 2 year deals but fail at drafting and not replace. pic.twitter.com/7ZvUZBEe9V — Baxter Hill (@baxterhill3) March 7, 2024

Here are some reactions from local media:

Deal for Ezra Cleveland isn't bad at all when you look at it broken down + understand a lot of the guard contracts will go up high soon with cap increase + talent wash. — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) March 8, 2024

Ezra Cleveland's deal with the Jaguars updated already on OTC.



They have an out after two years (standard) where they'll save $5,750,000 if they want to release him.



His cap hits are just $3,591,176 (2024) and $5,200,000 (2025).



The second year is when the angst could come pic.twitter.com/FCVrnfSJ9S — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) March 8, 2024

Was always likely that he’d be a priority this offseason. Got a deal done before free agency opens. https://t.co/D4WWdragVr — Juston W. Lewis (@JustonLewis_) March 7, 2024

Jags made it clear they wanted Ezra back.



Looks like a good deal for both sides I’d say you can pencil him in at left guard. https://t.co/vtWIIGeL0p — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) March 7, 2024

How do you feel about Ezra Cleveland’s deal? Are you excited to have both guards back for the 2024 season? Think he was overpaid? Have any thoughts on the offensive line? Please share with us in the comments or on social media. Not following us on social media? You can find us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads.