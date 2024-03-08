While the 2024 NFL free agency signing period officially kicks off at 4:00 p.m. EST on Wednesday, March 13th, the Jacksonville Jaguars have been busy reshaping their roster before making any new additions.

Be sure to bookmark this page for any Jaguars free agent additions, rumored interest, and more. This page will be continually updated leading up to the April 18th week of the NFL Draft.

Last update: 7:30 a.m. ET on March 8th

Players Released:

DT Folorunso Fatukasi via the Jaguars - saving $3.5 million in cap space, though resulting in a $9.2 million dead cap.

DB Rayshawn Jenkins via the Jaguars - saving $5.1 million in cap space and resulting in a $7.1 million dead cap.

DB Darious Williams via the Jaguars - saving $11.5 million in cap space and resulting in a $500k dead cap.

Players Re-signed:

LB Josh Allen - franchise tagged via the Jaguars - placing him on the books for just over $24 million in 2024, unless an extension agreement is negotiated before July.

S Daniel Thomas - two-year extension (through 2025) via Ian Rapoport. It's worth up to $6 million, per Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report.

OG Ezra Cleveland- three-year extension (through 2026) via Ian Rapoport. It's worth $24 million with 14.2 million guaranteed. MORE INFO HERE.

DL Jeremiah Ledbetter per the Jaguars. Contract terms are still unknown.

Rumored Interest:

A person with direct knowledge of the situation told USA TODAY Sports that the Minnesota Vikings, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots, Detroit Lions, Atlanta Falcons, and Jacksonville Jaguars have expressed interest in the Chiefs corner. The person told USA TODAY Sports on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation. Both sides have until mid-July to finalize a long-term extension or until the NFL’s trade deadline to part ways via trade.

Additional Moves:

OG Brandon Scherff - restructured contract reportedly nearing completion.

The #Jaguars are closing in on a restructured contract for guard Brandon Scherff, source said, allowing them to keep a big part of their O-line in Jacksonville. Scherff had a cap number of $24M.



So both guards — Ezra Cleveland and Scherff — stick around. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2024

Important Free Agency Dates:

Monday, March 11th (noon EST) - The legal tampering period begins.*

Wednesday, March 13th (4:00 pm EST) - The 2024 league year, free agency signing period, and trading period all begin.

*During the legal tampering period, clubs can contact and enter into contract negotiations with agents of players (or the players themselves, for those without agents) who are about to become unrestricted free agents on March 13th. However, the negotiated contracts can not become official until the new league year begins on March 13th.

The March 11th date is when we might expect to begin seeing Calvin Ridley updates, as his market as the top receiver available in free agency begins to take shape.

