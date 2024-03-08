Twitter reactions to Jaguars restructuring Brandon Scherff’s contract

Reports came out Thursday on the Jacksonville Jaguars restructuring right guard Brandon Scherff’s contract to create more cap space.

The veteran offensive lineman was acquired by the Jaguars in 2022 with a contract of three years, $49.5M with $30M in guarantees. Since signing with the team, Scherff has started in 34 regular season games and two playoff games.

There were a lot of thoughts and feelings about the team bringing back Scherff/the same offensive line protecting Trevor this season. Jaguars Twitter is unmatched and hilarious, so I asked for your GIF reactions to the restructuring news.

Trent throwing the same crap we saw last year right in our faces…….. pic.twitter.com/86NQorBHDg — AlteredLake35 (@AlteredLake35) March 8, 2024

Here are some reactions from local media:

Confirms what @APMarkLong already indicated before that Scherff would likely be back.



Means the team is entering 2024 with their starting 5 from last year in the fold.



Will that be the starting lineup Week 1? Feels likely, but time to go. https://t.co/hEpCaEw5Db — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) March 8, 2024

Looks like 4/5 of the #Jaguars OL spots are back. https://t.co/1lhDkBI6sP — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) March 8, 2024

That should clear up more space for the Jags to work with it. https://t.co/7OQzAzYpmU — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) March 8, 2024

Honest question — is bringing back the same #Jaguars offensive line from last year genuinely doing what is best for Trevor Lawrence? https://t.co/QMTIRvbpV5 — Andrew Gibson (@1010XLAG) March 8, 2024

