Twitter reactions to Jaguars restructuring Brandon Scherff’s contract

Before the restructuring, Brandon Scherff would have been one of the highest-paid players on the Jaguars’ roster.

By Caitlin Connor
Baltimore Ravens v Jacksonville Jaguars Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images

Reports came out Thursday on the Jacksonville Jaguars restructuring right guard Brandon Scherff’s contract to create more cap space.

The veteran offensive lineman was acquired by the Jaguars in 2022 with a contract of three years, $49.5M with $30M in guarantees. Since signing with the team, Scherff has started in 34 regular season games and two playoff games.

There were a lot of thoughts and feelings about the team bringing back Scherff/the same offensive line protecting Trevor this season. Jaguars Twitter is unmatched and hilarious, so I asked for your GIF reactions to the restructuring news.

Here are some reactions from local media:

How do you feel about Brandon Scherff and the offensive line? Are you excited to run it back? Think the team should have moved on and taken the cap hit? Please share with us in the comments or on social media. Not following us on social media? You can find us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads.

