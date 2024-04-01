Jaguars News (4/1): Plenty of interest being shown in receiver prospects

Good morning!
Here is today’s roundup of the latest news, rumors, and analysis on your Jacksonville Jaguars.
Jaguars News
Jacksonville Jaguars 2024 mock draft roundup (4/1) (Big Cat Country)
What the Jags are likely to do in the draft is still a mystery, but as evidenced in the discourse surrounding the team’s draft needs, the players the team should target have been immensely narrowed down.
Jaguars Poll OTW: Who would you like to see the Jaguars take at pick No. 17 in the 2024 NFL Draft? (Big Cat Country)
In my eyes, I would be hoping for Brian Thomas, AD Mitchell, Quinyon Mitchell, Taliese Fuaga, or Jer’Zhan “Johnny” Newton, depending on who looks to be available in the 2nd round. All of these players look to be stars at the next level, and from my preliminary scouting, I would be thrilled with any of them.
Should the Jaguars sign former Saints receiver Michael Thomas? (Big Cat Country)
The 31-year-old receiver is a free agent and able to sign with any team across the NFL. Many mock drafts have the Jacksonville Jaguars taking a receiver in the first round, but why shouldn’t the Jags also take a look at the 2019 Offensive Player of the Year?
2024 NFL free agency: Jaguars signings tracker (Big Cat Country)
Jacksonville’s defensive captain has signed a three-year contract extension. It’s worth $45 million with $22.5 guaranteed, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Oluokun leads the league in combined tackles (357) since he joined the Jaguars in 2020.
Jaguars LB Foye Oluokun signs 3-year extension that includes $22.5M guaranteed, AP source says (AP News)
The 28-year-old Oluokun was entering the final year of a three-year, $45 million contract he signed in 2022. He was scheduled to count $21.75 million against the salary cap in 2024. The extension is expected to lower his cap number and create extra space for Jacksonville to sign more free agents and its upcoming draft class.
2024 NFL Draft: UNC’s Devontez Walker Set to Visit With Jaguars (Jaguar Report)
According to SportsKeeda’s Tony Pauline, the Jaguars have shown pre-draft interest in Walker, who caught 41 passes for 699 yards and seven touchdowns in 2023. Per Pauline, the Jaguars met with Walker ahead of his pro day and have also scheduled a top-30 visit with him.
NFL announces offseason workout dates for all 32 teams for 2024 offseason (NFL.com)
[Jaguars info:]
First Day: April 17
OTA Offseason Workouts: May 22-23, May 25, May 30-31, June 2, June 5-8
Mandatory Minicamp: June 12-14
Rookie Minicamp: May 12-13
NFL News
Eagles trading pass rusher Haason Reddick to Jets for conditional 2026 third-round pick (NFL.com)
Dolphins, RB Raheem Mostert agree to terms on a new two-year deal worth up to $9.075 million (NFL.com)
Brandon Aiyuk on this past season: ‘I figured out who I was as a person and a player’ (Niners Nation)
Police searching for Chiefs’ Rashee Rice in connection to Dallas car crash: Report (The Athletic)
Bill Belichick planning to write book, nature of which still unknown: Sources (The Athletic)
2024 NFL draft: Latest buzz, prospect risers, Round 1 rumors (ESPN)
NFL Draft: Wide receiver class is stacked, even if Marvin Harrison Jr. is No. 1 (Yahoo Sports)
