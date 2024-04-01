Should the Jaguars sign former Saints receiver Michael Thomas?

Let’s get weird for a minute.

As the 2024 NFL Draft looms less than a month away, there are still plenty of free agents to be signed that could change up a team’s roster. One of those players is former New Orleans Saints All-Pro receiver Michael Thomas, who is still looking for a spot after being released in early March.

The 31-year-old receiver is a free agent and able to sign with any team across the NFL. Many mock drafts have the Jacksonville Jaguars taking a receiver in the first round, but why shouldn’t the Jags also take a look at the 2019 Offensive Player of the Year?

Thomas is as dynamic a player as it gets when healthy, as evidenced by his 1,725-yard season in 2019 when he won OPY. He has not played a full season since then, and that largely played into the reason why the Saints released him.

Though Thomas has had beef with not only his former team but also the media, he is more than a capable receiver and could provide the Jags with a big-bodied target for a year or two while the team brings along the likes of Parker Washington and maybe a first-rounder.

Spotrac has Thomas’ value at around $10 million for one year, the same rate the Jags paid Donte Moncrief for his single season. With that in mind, who would you rather have?

At 6-foot-3 and over 200 pounds, Thomas immediately becomes the dominant receiver in terms of size for the Jags. His veteran status could also bode well for a team that wants locker room leaders, and sought such players out in free agency. Thomas likely wants to end his career with a ring, and could see the trajectory of the Jags as a way to acquire one.

Thomas is on his last legs in the NFL there is no doubt about it. If the Jags are out of the Tee Higgins and Brandon Aiyuk sweepstakes, a one-year deal for a guy who can light up the league when healthy is not the worst option in the world.

The fact that a team has not signed him yet shows what the NFL thinks of Thomas, but it also drives down his asking price. For the right number, taking a flier on Thomas could put the Jags over the hump on offense.

Thomas has only caught four touchdowns since 2019 though it would stand to reason that number skyrockets with how the Jaguars offense is set up. Trent Baalke doesn’t traditionally draft receivers. So maybe in the end, Thomas is the perfect fit.