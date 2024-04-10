Jaguars News (4/10): Top 30 visit Jalyx Hunt has “most pursuit range” in class

Good morning!

2024 NFL Draft: Jaguars prospect tracker (Big Cat Country)

Our prospect tracker is fully updated following the news that Jacksonville is hosting Jalen McMillan and Amarius Mims (among other names) on top 30 visits.

O-Zone: Low flow (Jaguars.com)

Team reporter John Oehser expects the team to select a wide receiver “comparatively early in the 2024 NFL Draft.” He clarified that that doesn’t necessarily mean a first-round player, and he pointed out that recent Super Bowl-winning teams like Doug Pederson’s Eagles and Andy Reid’s Chiefs have gotten the job done without a “True No. 1 receiver.”

NFL Draft primer: Jaguars need to upgrade defense to contend again in AFC South (Yahoo Sports)

Jason Owens penned a Jaguars draft primer, in which Brian Thomas Jr. was listed as a ‘dream fantasy draft pick.’ The LSU wideout is a nice player but Jacksonville is doing plenty of homework on midround receivers. It likely makes more sense for the team to prioritize a cornerback or a trench player with the 17th pick — unless a true blue-chip talent like Malik Nabers or Rome Odunze happens to fall down the board.

Fantasy Football: How the 2024 rookie wide receiver class stacks up using yards per target over expected (PFF)

Jonathon Macri analyzed the rookie receiver class using a metric called ‘yards per target over expectation.’ Alabama’s Jermaine Burton, who had a top-30 visit with the Jaguars on Tuesday, fared particularly well.

2024 NFL draft: Top prospects at 90 different skills, traits (ESPN+)

Former NFL safety Matt Bowen handed out draft superlatives for the 2024 rookie class. Houston Christian’s Jalyx Hunt, who had a top-30 visit with the Jaguars on Tuesday, earned recognition for having the “most pursuit range” among edge defenders.

NFL free-agency 2025 rankings: No. 1 is easy, but what about Jordan Love, Tua Tagovailoa? (The Athletic)

Former NFL general manager Randy Mueller forecasted the top projected 2025 free agents. Jaguars edge rusher Josh Allen, currently projected to play on the franchise tag in 2024, is listed 10th. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is curiously ranked in front of him.

The Atlanta Falcons ‘Soft’ Bracket (Match Quarters)

Cody Alexander went in-depth on Ryan Nielsen’s defensive Xs and Os last year with the Falcons. “Simulated pressures are more prevalent for Nielsen than in New Orleans under [Dennis] Allen. Atlanta doubled their Sim usage over their divisional counterpart, 8.9% to 4.4%.”

Twelve new helmets to be offered to players for 2024 season (NFL.com)

Cornerback Logan Ryan retires from NFL after 11 seasons (NFL.com)

Who Is the Best Wide Receiver in the 2024 NFL Draft? Depends on What You’re Looking For. (The Ringer)

Which of the NFL Draft’s top QBs has the best mechanics? Experts grade each passer (The Athletic)

NFL teams are overthinking Drake Maye in 2024 NFL Draft (SB Nation)

Big Cat Country alum J.P Acosta broke down Drake Maye’s game in an excellent film room piece. The North Carolina quarterback reminds me of Trevor Lawrence in terms of play style. He isn’t nearly as polished as Lawrence coming out of college -- as J.P. noted, he does need to clean up his footwork -- but Maye still possesses the necessary physical and mental traits to land in the same tier as Caleb Williams.

