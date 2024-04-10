We are now 15 days away from the 2024 NFL Draft.

Last week, we discussed which general managers produced the best draft classes with a quick rundown of some early-round draft picks. This year will be Jacksonville Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke’s fourth draft with the franchise. There are currently eight starters on the Jaguars’ roster from the last three drafts.

With Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne, Tyson Campbell, and Andre Cisco, I think we can all agree that the 2021 draft class is the best in recent history regarding starters. Out of seven picks in 2022, Travon Walker and Devin Lloyd are the only current starters. During the 2023 draft, the Jaguars accumulated a franchise-high 13 draft picks. Anton Harrison and Antonio Johnson are the only starters out of the 13.

In your opinion, how many starters do you need for a successful draft class?

